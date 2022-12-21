Trademark fight over crustless PB&J asks: What makes a sandwich special?

A brewing legal battle over the shape of a sandwich has pit an iconic snack company against a nascent Midwestern business, raising the question of how special a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is when it's round.

The J.M. Smucker Co., which produces brands such as Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, last month accused Minneapolis-based Gallant Tiger of infringing on its trademark for Uncrustables, its crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, by mimicking their flying-saucer shape.

Smucker argued in a cease-and-desist letter, first reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, that Gallant Tiger's PB&J with round, fluted edges and package design that shows a sandwich with a bite taken out of it are identical to Uncrustables, creating "a likelihood of consumer confusion" that harms the Uncrustables trademark.

"As soon as I got the letter, I felt a pit in my stomach," said Kamal Mohamed, the 33-year-old chef and entrepreneur behind Gallant Tiger.

But Mohamed's not biting on Smucker's argument. He launched Gallant Tiger in October with aspirations of making it the Ben & Jerry's of the crustless-round-sandwich industry - less processed and with quirky flavors. The individually packaged sandwiches are stuffed with peanut butter and chai-spiced pear butter or blueberry jam spiked with bourbon and sage. They're sold in a half-dozen coffee shops and an independent market in Minneapolis, retailing for $4 to $5 - far pricier than Uncrustables, which are about a dollar a piece and usually sold in packs of 15.

"We just don't think from a trademark perspective that this is protecting the consumer," he said. "All they're doing is stifling consumer choice."

Mohamed and his legal counsel called Smucker's tactics "bullying" to small businesses.

"I had just raised money from family and friends - 80 percent of my investors are women," Mohamed added, describing some of his investors as smaller-scale food bloggers.

In a statement, Smucker said it supports fair competition and said the company is merely defending a 20-year investment in the Uncrustables brand that has led to the round shape becoming an "instantly recognizable" signifier.

"The Uncrustables design has received a federally registered trademark that Smucker, as a trademark owner, has an obligation to protect," Frank Cirillo, a spokesperson for Smucker, said in an email. He said the company is interested in an "amicable resolution" with Gallant Tiger.

For such a simple sandwich, the Uncrustable has had a sometimes controversial history.

In 1998, Smucker bought the maker of the frozen crustless sandwiches it would later brand as Uncrustables. Over the next two decades, Uncrustables became a star product in the Smucker stable, snacked on by NBA stars, toddlers in day care and California wildfire first responders.

In the course of protecting what it describes as a billion-dollar brand, Smucker vigorously enforced patents around Uncrustables, leading some intellectual-property experts to criticize the U.S. patent system as being too willing to grant patents for commonplace ideas - such as making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Adam Jaffe, a Brandeis University economics professor, said in a 2005 Wall Street Journal article that Smucker's controversial Patent No. 6,004,596 "never should have been issued." The patent for a "sealed, crustless sandwich" was granted in 1999.

The company hasn't always prevailed in trying to fend off competitors. In 2001, it issues a cease-and-desist to Albie's, a small Michigan-based grocery chain, for selling crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Albie's prevailed and asked for the patent to be reexamined; it was later rescinded in 2005.

Smucker's complaint against Gallant Tiger hinges not on patents but its trademarks - protections the company has on its product's logos, symbols and other identifiers. In a Dec. 8 response to the cease-and-desist letter, an attorney for Gallant Tiger argued its sandwiches' round shape and fluted edges are functional features that should exempt them from trademark protection.

"There are not very many shapes that a sandwich can be made into," the response read. ". . . Thus, it is our conclusion that a round shape for a crustless sandwich is functional because there are a dearth of viable alternatives."

Mohamed and his lawyer both dismissed Smucker's complaint about the packaging showing the sandwich with a bite taken out, saying it's no different from the images on packages for Reese's peanut butter cups or Marie Callender's chicken pot pies.

"For any stuffed product, you have to show what's inside of it. Why do they own the bite?" Mohamed said in reference to Smucker.

Mohamed said that, ultimately, he doesn't want to fight Smucker - he wants to sell sandwiches. But he said he can do that only if he holds his ground.

"We feel like out of principal, we don't back down from this," he said. "We think it's important that other food brands understand that just because you receive a cease-and-desist, that doesn't mean [your opponents] are in the right."