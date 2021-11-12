Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled due to 'extraneous' bones found inside

A chicken patty sold at the grocer Trader Joe's has been recalled due to the presence of chicken bones inside the product.

The Washington-based manufacturer Innovative Solutions, which produces Trader Joe's popular chili lime chicken burgers, has recalled more than 97,000 pounds of that product and a spinach feta chicken slider primarily sold at other retailers due to contamination of "extraneous materials," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reported Wednesday.

The company reportedly received "consumer complaints" of bone in the patty, but have not reported any injuries or illnesses in these complaints.

These chicken patty products were shipped nationwide, and according to the USDA, were produced by the manufacturer between Aug. 16 to Sep. 29 of this year. All products are stamped with "EST. P-8276" near the government agency's mark of inspection.

The recalled Trader Joe's products, in particular, have lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721, according to the USDA.

The FDA says these products should either be disposed or returned to Trader Joe's or other retailers.

A few Trader Joe's products have been subject to recalls over the past year. Last December, its frozen edamame pods were found to be contaminated with the listeria bacteria; in June, its chocolate-covered almond butter cups were pulled after reports of allergic reactions from individuals with peanut allergies.