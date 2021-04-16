Travel on the rise in and out of Sonoma County ahead of summer vacation season

With pandemic restrictions loosening and vaccinations more widely available, travel in and out of Sonoma County is steadily increasing and there’s hope for a busy summer vacation season.

At the same time that local residents are getting more comfortable booking flights to destinations like Hawaii and Las Vegas, Wine Country is welcoming growing numbers of visitors from across the state and outside of California.

There’s cautious optimism among travel and tourism industry leaders these promising trends will accelerate in coming months, especially since Sonoma County more broadly reopened early this month and Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the intent to fully reopen the entire state by June 15.

In a strong indicator people are resuming business and leisure travel, in March over 13,800 passengers passed through the gates at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, more than double the amount in February, according to airport data. That’s still 30% fewer passengers than in March 2020 ― when the pandemic first halted nonessential travel ― and 58% fewer than in March 2019.

Jon Stout, county Airport manager, said last month was likely a turning point toward eventually reaching prepandemic passenger levels. In April, early indications point to flight bookings continuing to increase. On Monday, the airport counted around 600 travelers, the highest daily number since the coronavirus emerged locally in March 2020.

“It shows that there’s a desire to travel,” Stout said.

Linda Cameron, of Healdsburg, flew out of Oakland International Airport last month for a Maui vacation with her husband. The couple felt safe making the trip since Hawaii was requiring visitors to provide a negative COVID-19 test to bypass quarantine requirements upon arriving.

Since then, Cameron, 59, and her husband have both been fully vaccinated. Now that they feel protected from the virus, the couple booked a cruise to St. Maarten in the Caribbean for July and a flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, later that month.

“We thought that sounds like a good way to celebrate the summer,” Cameron said.

Joel Dunsmore, 60, of west county, is arranging to visit his elderly mother at her home outside in Oregon since he and has wife will have both received their second vaccine doses by next week. Even so, Dunsmore is wary about taking another out-of-state trip, as new daily virus case rates remain well over 70,000 for the entire country.

“I would want to see the case rate fall in the states where it’s still running steady,” he said. “If (nationwide cases) dropped to like 5,000 a day, then I’d be feeling more comfortable.”

Instead, Dunsmore is planning a weekend getaway up the road to Mendocino, where he and his wife may have their first dinner at a restaurant since the start of the pandemic. “That’s a pretty low-risk trip,” he said.

Thanks in large part to drive-in tourists like Dunsmore, North Bay hotels are seeing increases in bookings and are optimistic about welcoming even more visitors in the coming months.

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate was 58% in March, up from 50% in February and 38% in January, according to preliminary data from STR, a national hospitality data and analytics company. That’s an improvement from March 2020, when occupancy was at just 42% as many hotels closed their doors. In March 2019, hotels filled 71% of their rooms.

So far in April, the upscale Hotel Healdsburg has seen bookings increase around 50% each week, said Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, which owns the hotel. Sher said most visitors are California residents, although tourists from the East Coast and the South have begun booking trips for this summer.

“I don’t think it will be such an intense pace this summer,” Sher said. “However, I do expect bookings to continue to be really strong, especially with the new demand we are seeing for midweek corporate and social group bookings.”

The uptick in hotel stays comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance, saying fully vaccinated Americans are at low risk while traveling.

But recent setbacks with the nationwide vaccination rollout, including the decision by federal officials to pause distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful blood clotting cases, raise concerns about when everyone who wants a shot will be able to get one, even as California made all adults over 16 eligible for vaccines starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, some parts of the country, such as Michigan and New York, have seen alarming spikes in COVID-19 transmission in past weeks, pushing the nation’s total case rate upward.

Despite those worrisome signs, two airlines are moving forward with plans to expand service at the Sonoma County airport in anticipation of the state’s planned reopening by mid-June.

On June 1, Alaska Airlines, the airport’s largest carrier, will begin daily service for the first time to Hollywood-Burbank Airport. It will also offer an additional daily flight to both the John Wayne Airport in Orange County and the San Diego International Airport on Sept. 8.

Brett Catlin, an Alaska vice president, said he expects Californians are eager to book flights for vacations within the state as they adjust to returning to normal life.

“For us, Sonoma has always been more of a tourism focus, so (the expansion) plays wells for our leisure business but also where demand is today,” Catlin said.

Cut-rate Avelo Airlines is also planning a daily flight between Burbank and Sonoma County starting April 28. It will be the airline’s first move into Wine Country and the first flight between Sonoma County and Burbank.

The new flights, coupled with United Airlines’ goal to resume departures from Sonoma County on June 3 after stopping in November because of the pandemic, means the airport should have 16 total daily flights by this summer, said Stout, the airport manager. Currently, there are nine flights out of the airport, up from as few as three during the worst of the pandemic.

As the airline industry ramps up service in the county, Claudia Vecchio, executive director of the Sonoma County Tourism, is preparing for “robust travel” into the region this summer with a new marketing campaign to promote safe visits during the ongoing pandemic.

Even though she has a hopeful outlook for the months ahead, Vecchio said the industry has a long way to go for a full recovery.

“We’re coming from such depths of despair, so it’s not like we’re back to normal,” she said. “But there’s no question we’re in much better shape than we have been.”

