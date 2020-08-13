Trump administration retains European wine tariffs

The Trump administration late Wednesday decided to keep a 25% tariff on European products that include bottled table wine from France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made some modifications to the list of products it has targeted for higher levies because of European government subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus but the wine tariffs were not changed. The duties were first imposed in October.

Ben Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance, said his group was “devastated” that the tariffs were not dropped and noted that the “tariff on wine has utterly failed to punish European firms.”

American vintners have not been supportive of the tariffs because they fear retaliation from EU winemakers.