UC Cooperative viticulture advisor Rhonda Smith retires

Rhonda Smith, UC Cooperative Extension viticulture advisor in Sonoma County, has retired July 1 after 34 years of service.

Smith earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at UC Davis and became a trusted expert to local wine grape growers in their efforts to combat pests and diseases, such as red blotch disease and Pierce’s disease.

She was part of various work groups on viticulture issues as well as an author who published peer-reviewed research. Smith also organized the annual Grape Day event every February that brought together top experts on various viticulture topics.

Napa group forms COVID-19 task force

Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation announced it has formed a task force to better combat the spread of the coronavirus among its viticulture workers.

The foundation, founded by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers in 2011, assists workers through education and professional development activities. The group’s work reaches more than 21,000 vineyard workers and their family members.

The issues the foundation will focus on include educating workers on safety measures designed to help protect them in the vineyards, providing information to keep workers safe at home and offering resources for bilingual information on testing and quarantine protocols to combat COVID-19.

The group noted Napa County’s low number of COVID-19 cases compared to other parts of the state, though farmworker advocates complain the tight housing arrangements for such workers make them much more susceptible to the virus.

State economy could lose almost $10B from decreased wine sales

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University released a report that estimated the California economy will experience a loss of $9.6 billion from a decline in revenue in the state’s wine industry because of the coronavirus.

The sector is slated to lose $4.22 billion in revenue this year as a result of a decrease in restaurant, tasting room and direct on-premises sales, according to an analysis by Jon Moramarco of bw166. The analysis estimated a $5.9 billion revenue loss for the overall U.S. wine industry this year.

The institute’s report focused on the ramifications for California, including wine’s role in the travel and hospitality sectors. It measured lost business revenue based on direct, indirect and induced economic effects. California represents 85% of total U.S. winery revenue and 90% of vineyard revenue.

The SSU analysis found that there is a projected a loss of 42,376 jobs and $586 million in state and local taxes in 2020 from COVID-19 related to the slowdown of the wine sector.

“The California wine industry’s loss will have a ripple effect throughout the California economy because of the strong link to tourism, restaurants and related business sectors. We anticipate a challenging recovery period ahead,” Ray Johnson, executive director of the Wine Business Institute, said in a statement.

