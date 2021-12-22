UC expert: grape growers experiencing shortage of herbicides

Grape growers in the state are experiencing a shortage of herbicides and other chemical supplies to place on their vineyards, according to an adviser for the University of California Cooperative Extension.

George Zhuang, a viticulture farm adviser with the cooperative extension in Fresno County, said he has received many calls from grape growers facing difficulties in obtaining chemicals to protect their farms because of supply chain issues, including products such as fertilizers.

Zhuang has urged growers to drop traditional herbicides in favor of machines that can pull out unwanted weeds or animals such as sheep and fowl that can tackle the problem ― though such options may be more expensive.

A weed program will typically cost from 5% to 10% of the overall production cost in a vineyard. But Zhuang said nonchemical alternatives would increase that expenditure to 10% to 20% of an overall total and could provide a good alternative if traditional herbicides continue to be in short supply.

New appointment at Stony Hill Vineyard

Michaela Kelly has been appointed estate director at Stony Hill Vineyard in the Napa Valley.

Kelly will oversee the tasting program for the luxury winery as well as direct-to-consumer efforts. Gaylon Lawrence, owner of Heitz Cellar and other Napa properties, acquired the winery last year together with his president and chief executive officer, Carlton McCoy Jr.

She was most recently assistant general manager at Press Napa Valley, a St. Helena restaurant. Kelly also previously worked on the sommelier team with the Alinea Group Restaurant.

Healthy soil grants still available

Farmers and ranchers are still eligible for grant funding for the Healthy Soils Program sponsored by the state Department of Agriculture.

The department received $67.5 million in funding for the program, which provides grants to farmers and ranchers to start conservation management practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gases and improve soil health.

As of this month, the program had 41% of its funding still available for distribution. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 25. For more information, visit the department’s website.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.