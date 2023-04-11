Sonoma County homeowners who did not pay their property taxes by Monday’s deadline may be eligible to receive up to $80,000 in assistance from the state.

The state-run California Mortgage Relief Program provides financial assistance to cover property tax payments, according to the program’s website, distributed as a grant that does not need to be paid back.

The program, funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeowners Assistance, raised its previous $20,000 limit for assistance to $80,000, according to the county’s tax department.

“Many Californians are still feeling the impact of the financial hardships they endured throughout the pandemic,” Sonoma County Treasurer-Tax collector Erick Roeser said in a news release.

“By increasing the cap on property tax assistance, the program is continuing to act as a safety net for homeowners. Those who believe they may now be eligible should re-apply.”

Homeowners who previously applied for property tax assistance have been notified that they may qualify for additional funding, according to the program.

Homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance if they missed at least one payment on their primary mortgage by March 1, and are currently past due, and do not have cash or assets on hand equal to or greater than the relief funds needed plus $20,000. For example, homeowners needing $10,000 to get caught up on their property tax payments will be ineligible if they have $30,000 or more in cash or assets.

Sonoma County applicants for the program must have an annual household income at or below 150% of the county’s area median income based on household size. So, for a family of two adults, the maximum income to be eligible for assistance in Sonoma County would be $142,600.

Applicants must also have experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, either in the form of lost income or an increase in household expenses.

There are no strict deadlines to apply for the assistance, but those who qualify should apply as soon as possible at the CAMortgageRelief.org or by calling the Contact Center at 888-840-2594.

