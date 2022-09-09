Urberg joins Purple Brands in Petaluma to lead winemaking team

Steven Urberg has joined Purple Brands as director of winemaking for all of the company’s brands, including labels Raeburn, Scattered Peaks and Avalon.

Urberg has more than 25 years of winemaking experience and is most known for serving as director of winemaking at Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards in Sonoma Valley. He also worked at WindVane Wines in Sonoma.

Steven Urberg, director of Winemaking, Purple Brands. (Courtesy Photo)

He will report to Aaron Webb, president and chief executive officer of Purple Brands. The company was founded by Derek Benham in 2001 and ranked last year as the 37th largest wine company in the United States, producing 600,000 cases, according to Wine Business Monthly magazine.

“Steven has received numerous accolades as an accomplished winemaker and will be instrumental in accelerating our portfolio’s continued growth,” Webb said in a statement.

Mondavi family member joins Charles Krug Winery

Angelina Mondavi, the eldest of Marc and Janice Mondavi's four daughters, will join St. Helena-based Charles Krug Winery as a consulting winemaker.

“I am proud to see a fourth-generation member step into a winemaking role as succession planning is important for continuing our family business,” co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. said in a statement. “Angelina will be a critical part of our winemaking team at Charles Krug Winery and important to the future of our family legacy.”

Angelina Mondavi, consulting winemaker, Charles Krug. (Courtesy Photo

In 1943, Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the historic Charles Krug property. The winery was later led by their son Peter Mondavi Sr. while the other son, Robert, left in 1966 and created his own namesake winery in Oakville that helped popularize wine tasting in the Napa Valley. Charles Krug is now under the direction of Peter Mondavi Jr. and his brother, Marc Mondavi.

Angelina Mondavi is the only member of the fourth generation of the family to pursue a winemaking degree, according to the winery. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, where she majored in chemistry with a minor in business. She also has a master's degree in oenology from the University of Adelaide.

McMinn steps down from leadership role at Vineyard 29

Chuck McMinn announced his retirement Thursday from his leadership role at Vineyard 29, a boutique cabernet sauvignon producer in the Napa Valley that he has owned with his wife Anne since 2000.

Keith Emerson, who has served as vice president of winemaking and viticulture and has been with the winery since 2005, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer. The McMinn family retains ownership of the winery and its vineyards.

Chuck McMinn (left), owner of Vineyard 29 in the Napa Valley, has announced plans to retire. Keith Emerson has been promoted to president and CEO. (Courtesy Photo)

“In 2000, I connected with Vineyard 29 at just the right time — I was ready for a new challenge and Vineyard 29 needed to grow. The previous owners were ready to wind down, it made sense for us to wind up,” Chuck McMinn said in a statement. He was previously a Silicon Valley executive before the couple moved to Napa County.

“Now, we are ready to step back and let new leadership grow the winery’s legacy even more,” he added.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.