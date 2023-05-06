US job growth retains vigor despite economic worries

The labor market is still defying gravity — for now.

Employers added 253,000 jobs in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Friday, in a departure from the cooling trend that had marked the first quarter and was expected to continue.

The unemployment rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% in March, and matched the level in January, which was the lowest since 1969. Wages also popped slightly, growing 4.4% over the past year.

The higher-than-forecast job gain complicates the Federal Reserve’s potential shift toward a pause in interest rate increases. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank might continue to raise rates if new data showed that the economy wasn’t slowing enough to keep prices down.

It’s also an indication that the failure of three banks and the resulting pullback on lending, which is expected to hit smaller businesses particularly hard, hasn’t yet hamstrung job creation.

“All these things are telling us it’s not a hard stop; it’s creating a headwind, but not a debilitating headwind,” said Carl Riccadonna, chief U.S. economist at BNP Paribas. “A gradual downturn is happening, but it sure is stubborn and persistent in the trend.” Despite the strong showing in April, the labor market continues to gently descend from blistering highs.

Downward revisions to previous two months meaningfully altered the spring employment picture, subtracting a total of 149,000 jobs. That brings the three-month average to 222,000 jobs, a clear slowdown from the 400,000 added on average in 2022. Most economists expect a more marked downshift later in the year.

Job growth was broad-based, even if less than the eye-popping numbers of 2022, when the nation was rapidly digging out of a deep pandemic deficit. Leisure and hospitality added 31,000 jobs, down from a 73,000-job average over the past six months but another step toward its high in early 2020.

Even sectors that tend to be more sensitive to interest rates and had been leveling off in recent months, including construction, retail and manufacturing, eked out gains.

“There seems to be an underlying strength to the labor market that has puzzled analysts and policymakers alike,” said Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn. “Even when you see these pockets or cracks of weakness, they seem to reseal.”

The labor market has been uncommonly tight since early 2021, as employers struggled to reverse a sudden mass layoff and navigate huge shifts in the demand for goods and services. That has benefited groups that have historically been at a disadvantage in the labor market.

Wages for those on the bottom of the pay scale rose faster than they have in decades. The unemployment rate for Black Americans reached its lowest point on record in April, at 4.7%, and the gap between the unemployment rates of white and Black people was also the smallest ever measured.

The share of people in their prime working years — 25 to 54 years old — participating in the labor market reached 83.3%, matching a level not seen since 2008. That rise has been powered by prime-aged women, who are participating at a rate never seen before, at 77.5%.

In recent months, that exceptional mismatch between the supply and demand for workers has been coming into balance.

Job postings, which had reached nearly double the number of available workers, tumbled in the first quarter. According to job search website Indeed, which has more finely grained data, listed positions in marketing and human relations — those most correlated with a company’s growth plans — are down 43% and 45% over the year, respectively.

At the same time, a rebound in immigration eased labor shortages, especially in fields such as leisure and hospitality and health care, allowing those to continue to grow quickly. And declines in sectors that had surged during the pandemic, such as transportation and warehousing, may have propelled more people into other fields with lots of openings for jobs that don’t require college degrees, such as hotels and restaurants.

The outflow from blue-chip internet companies including Google and Meta has been a particular boon for other industries that had been desperate for people with digital skills. United Airlines, which plans to hire 15,000 people this year, said this week that it had already picked up 120 people laid off by major tech employers.

That’s why the upheaval in Silicon Valley, kicked off by a swift increase in borrowing costs that dried up venture capital, largely hasn’t derailed those with the relative good fortune of losing jobs while the economy is still robust.