Value of North Coast’s 2020 grape harvest cut in half by wildfires, pandemic

The value of the North Coast’s 2020 grape harvest plunged by almost half to $940 million, primarily due to fruit damaged by wildfires and left on the vines, according to federal agriculture data released Wednesday.

Last year’s crop was worth 47% less than the $1.7 billion harvest in 2019, according to a preliminary California harvest report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More significantly, growers in this four-county region, where they produce some of the finest grapes in the country, sustained the first drop in prices wineries paid for their fruit since the 2010 harvest.

The average price per ton for grapes picked in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties declined by 21% last year to $2,765, from a record $3,516 in 2019. The region’s growers lost $833 million in revenue in 2020.

Meanwhile, North Coast growers harvested 340,150 tons of wine grapes last year, a 33% decline from 2019.

A smaller and less valuable harvest amid the pandemic was expected. But after picking started in August, soon the Walbridge fire and then Glass fire disrupted picks. Fruit was damaged by smoke and the season ended early. This further reduced expectations for the 2020 crop.

Many growers were hurt because wineries rejected their fruit, deeming it of poor quality due to smoke taint.

