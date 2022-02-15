Vintage Wine Estates reports net income drop, expects bottle price increase

Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa on Monday reported a dip in net income during the past quarter compared to the same period last year as the wine company looks to grow from its recent acquisitions and amid an industrywide increase in bottle prices.

The company, which owns B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen and Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood, among others, reported net income of $8.55 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, which was a decrease of $9.28 million from the same period a year ago.

It noted that its adjusted earnings rose by 137% to $20.2 million during the same period.

Company officials said on a Monday conference call they expect increased growth this year as they fully integrate recent purchases into their operations, such as Ace Cider of Sebastopol and Vinesse, a Napa-based direct-to-consumer wine company.

Chief Executive Officer Pat Roney said he expects that up to 90% of major wineries will increase their prices and some started as of last December.

“It’s widely accepted that the market is going to take significant price increases,” Roney said.