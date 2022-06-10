Vintners push for new recognized wine region in the Alexander Valley foothills

A group of vintners have taken the first step to create a new wine region within the Alexander Valley in northeastern Sonoma County.

The wineries have filed a petition with the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to establish a new Pocket Peak region.

The area would be located in the foothills of Pocket Peak, Geyser Peak, and Black Mountain and overlook the Alexander Valley. The applicants contend the region, which covers approximately 30,755 acres of land and 2,915 acres of planted vines, has enough differences in topography, climate, precipitation, and soil composition to be granted its own wine region.

“In my experience making wine throughout California over the last decade, there is a distinct characteristic in the Alexander Valley’s eastern hillsides that the Pocket Peak AVA defines,” said Jesse Katz, founder and winemaker of Aperture Cellars.

Christopher Jackson, the second-generation proprietor of Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, said that the differences in the hillside region makes it deserving of its own recognition. “Our home in Pocket Peak is a special place. The range of soils, coastal influence, elevation, and the natural beauty of the mountains make it one of the most remarkable places for grape growing,” Jackson said in a statement.

Paulée Dinner set for Russian River Valley

Russian River Valley Winegrowers will hold its annual Paulée Dinner on Aug. 6 at the La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

The event will feature a farm-to-table menu from a collaboration between some of the region’s notable chefs. They include Tracey Shepos Cenami, the chef at La Crema Estate; Crista Luedtke of Guerneville’s Boon Eat + Drink and BROT Modern German; and Mark Stark of Stark Reality Restaurants. Wines from more than more than 25 Russian River Valley wineries also will be served.

“The Russian River Valley has long been a destination for winemaking pioneers — the first grapes were planted 150 years ago, and generations of innovators have been crafting exceptional wines. Our Paulée Dinner honors that creative spirit, and our shared love of great wine, great food and great friendships,” said Jesslyn Jackson, executive director of Russian River Valley Winegrowers, in a statement.

Tickets are $275 per person and include the welcome reception and dinner festivities. For more information visit russianrivervalley.org/events/paulee-dinner.

Napa County crop value increased in 2021

Napa County's annual report on agricultural crop values showed most crop values were higher than the previous year, and overall the value of all of its agricultural production put at $745.8 million, an increase of $280,336,700 over 2020.

According to the report released Wednesday, the contribution of grapes to overall agricultural output of the county is clear. Of the $745.8 million value of all crops produced in the county, the value of the wine grape crop was at $741.7 million.

In red wine grape production — the dominant wine crop in the county ― the value of the crop was $663,369,300 in 2021, versus $383,276,900 in 2020.

“This increase in production value was primarily due to a 21.4% rise in wine grape production and a 32.5% increase in the average price paid for all Napa County wine grape varieties compared to the previous year,” stated Tracy Cleveland, county agricultural commissioner and sealer.

Reasons for the dramatic year-to-year fluctuation in wine grape values stem from the large dip which occurred in the value of the 2020 harvest.

