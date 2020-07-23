California’s self-employed getting jobless benefits jumps to 2.3 million

WASHINGTON — The viral pandemic's resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time in nearly four months, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing.

And while the number of Californians receiving unemployment insurance has held steady under 3 million for the past nine weeks, residents who are getting the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits jumped last week to a new high.

The increase in weekly U.S. jobless claims to 1.4 million served to underscore the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.

All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that the total number of people receiving jobless benefits fell 1.1 million to 16.2 million. That was a hopeful sign that even as layoffs remain persistently high, some companies are still recalling workers.

Last week’s pace of unemployment applications — the 18th straight time it’s topped 1 million — was up from 1.3 million the previous week. Before the pandemic, applications had never exceeded 700,000. An additional 975,000 applied last week for jobless aid under a separate program that has made self-employed and gig workers eligible for the first time. That figure isn’t adjusted for seasonal trends.

The stubbornly high number of layoffs reflects a pandemic that is causing both confirmed infections and deaths to creep up nationally. Laboratories are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. With the U.S. tally of confirmed infections nearing 4 million and deaths topping 140,000, some workers are being kept off the job while awaiting test results.

Analysts say the economy can’t improve until health authorities can control the spread of the virus, a need that is complicating the reopening of businesses and schools.

Last week, applications for unemployment benefits declined last week in many states that have been hard hit by the virus, including Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona. Jobless claims rose in Louisiana, which is also suffering an outbreak, and in California and Tennessee.

New claims in California rose by 7,759 last week to 292,673. Applications have been above 200,000 a week, or more than five times normal, for 11 weeks. Those receiving such benefits in the state dipped to 2.73 million, down 217,526 from the week before.

Filings by California’s self-employed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits put in place by the federal CARES Act in April rose to the highest level in 11 weeks, reaching 163,525. Such claims shot to 528,000 the first week of the program then tapered to 69,000 in mid-June before starting to increase again.

California’s receiving these benefits for the self-employed has been rising steadily since early June but jumped to 2.25 million in the latest tally, from 1.57 million.

The resurgence of confirmed viral cases across the country has forced some businesses to close a second time or to impose tighter restrictions on customers in response to state mandates. The resulting pullback in business activity has hindered job growth and likely forced additional layoffs.

The federal government’s $600 weekly benefit for laid-off workers — which is in addition to whatever jobless aid a state provides — is the last major source of economic help from the $2 trillion relief package that Congress approved in March. A small business lending program and one-time $1,200 payment have largely run their course.

Members of Congress are negotiating another aid package that might extend the $600 benefit, though likely at a lower level. Because of the $600 weekly federal benefit, roughly two-thirds of the unemployed are receiving more in aid than they earned at their former jobs, research has shown — a finding that's led Republicans to argue that it is discouraging people from returning to work.

Yet the additional money has also been a key source of support for people who lost jobs that no longer exist or who fear being infected by the virus if they return to work.

The federal jobless aid has also helped buttress the overall economy. Unemployment aid accounted for 6% of all U.S. income in May, a greater share than even Social Security. Economists say it’s one reason why retail spending rebounded as quickly as it did in May and June, helping fuel a modest economic rebound.