Viticulture briefs: Alexander Valley Cellars buys both Wine Country Cellars and Wine Country Shipping

Alexander Valley Cellars has purchased both Wine Country Cellars and Wine Country Shipping in a deal that will close Friday.

Alexander Valley Cellars is a family-owned wine storage, transportation and distribution facility located in Windsor. It employs 50 workers.

Windsor-based Wine Country Shipping was founded in 1994 by the Laskowski family, who later started Wine Country Cellars in 2002 with a 40,000-square-foot facility and later added a second 30,000-square-foot storage facility.

Marci Jacobs and Meritt Dahlgren, co-owners of Alexander Valley Cellars, began conversations on an acquisition about a year ago with Janice Laskowski, owner of Wine Country Shipping. “We are local, family-owned businesses that share a lot of the same values,” Laskowski said in a statement. “AVC has been around a long time and we trust them to continue taking care of our customers the way we have for the past 26 years.”

Sonoma wine brand opens up tasting room

3 Badge Beverage Corp., a wine and spirits négociant, has opened up a tasting room for its wine brand out of its headquarters in a refurbished fire station just south of the Sonoma Plaza.

The Gehricke Wines tasting room had a soft opening on Oct. 2 and is available for visits by appointment only for limited to outdoor seating under local health protocols.

“This has been a vision of ours since we moved into this unique building five years ago. The Gehricke Wines tasting room will be a welcoming space for the community and visitors to relax and enjoy our expressive wines in a historic and central location,” said August Sebastiani, the president of 3 Badge Beverage, in a statement.

When indoor consumption is allowed in the future, the tasting room will serve guests in the western half of the firehouse, which served previously as a garage and apparatus bay for the local fire unit in Sonoma. A 90-seat restaurant has been approved to open in the space adjacent.

Newsom signs bill give Mendocino County ’conjunctive labeling’ standard

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that will require wineries to put “Mendocino County” on their labels for bottles that also contain a subappellation within the county such as the Anderson Valley or the Ukiah Valley.

The new law provides that same “conjunctive labeling” standard that has already been granted for both Sonoma and Napa counties. It also would apply to any vineyard designation within Mendocino County.

The requirement would start on any wine bottled as of Jan. 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to have this new vehicle to get Mendocino County the spotlight it deserves. Our wines are highly coveted, yet many consumers have mistaken them for other regions and with this new tool we feel we can broaden our customer base and grow the already impressive following we have achieved so far,” said Bernadette Byrne, executive director of the Mendocino WineGrowers trade group, in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.