Viticulture Briefs: Bouchaine Vineyards in Napa buys nearby olive grove

Bouchaine Vineyards has bought a nearby Carneros property that contains 3,000 olive trees, used to support production by an affiliated olive oil company.

Bouchaine owners Tatiana and Gerret Copeland purchased the 43-acre property from James Talcott and Patricia Dykema, who had used it for their Talcott Olive Oil brand. The Napa County property — 20 acres devoted to olive trees — has a barn that could be used for events and a three-story water tower building that was turned into a guest room.

“I bought the property without ever seeing it,” Tatiana Copeland said in a statement. The purchase price was not revealed and the Copelands will take over ownership of the Talcott brand, which is sold in the winery’s tasting room.

She also noted there are no plans to develop the rest of the Las Amigas Road property.

“The balance of the property, some 23 acres blanketed in golden meadowlands, will remain as is, not only for its natural beauty, but to reinforce our commitment to sustainability,” Copeland said.

New president selected for wine research board

Patty Skinkis, a professor and viticulture extension specialist at Oregon State University, has been confirmed as the new president of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture (ASEV). She succeeds Kristen Barnhisel, winemaker for white wines at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines.

Skinkis focuses her research on issues that impact the commercial wine grape industry and contributes to the broader knowledge of grapevine physiology and vineyard sustainability. She also teaches an upper-level viticulture course in the university’s department of horticulture.

Other members of the society’s executive committee for 2020-2021 include: Tom Collins, assistant professor at the Wine Science Center, Washington State University at Tri-Cities, as first vice president; R. Keith Striegler, grower outreach specialist of E. & J. Gallo Winery as second vice president; and Merilark Padgett-Johnson of the natural resources department at Santa Rosa Junior College as secretary-treasurer.

“I am pleased to be serving as ASEV president during these trying times. The challenges provide us with opportunities to change as a society and envision a new reality that may better serve the industry and the culture of scientific exchange long term,” Skinkis said in a statement.

Dirty and Rowdy unveils bottling for COVID-19 relief

Dirty and Rowdy Family Winery of Santa Rosa has released a special bottling of wine that will raise money for farmers impacted by COVID-19.

The wine — 2019 Wear A Mask California Red Wine — is priced at $40 a bottle. Half of the proceeds will go to the California Farmworker Foundation and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation for COVID relief. Hardy Wallace, co-owner and winemaker, said he hopes to raise $20,000 for the effort.

"Donating funds is one immediate step to address pressing needs, and we hope the name of the wine will serve as a staunch reminder to wear a mask and help curb the spread of the virus," Wallace said in a statement.

