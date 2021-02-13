Viticulture Briefs: Workshop scheduled Thursday for new rules over winery events in Sonoma County

Permit Sonoma on Thursday will hold a videoconference to discuss the drafting of a new policy for winery events.

Winery events have become a contentious issue in recent years, as an influx of tourists pouring into rural areas has drawn opposition from neighborhood groups.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will cover the process to establish new rules within agricultural areas of Sonoma County.

For more information on the hearing, visit the county’s website at https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/PRMD/Regulations/Winery-Events.

Mendocino County grape growers hold meeting on market overview

The Mendocino Winegrowers trade group will hold a virtual Zoom session on the county’s grape and wine market Thursday at 10 a.m.

The videoconference, which will also cover the bulk wine market, will feature Glenn Proctor, a partner at Ciatti Co.; Chad Clark, manager of North Coast operations for Allied Grape Growers; and Shannon Gunier of North Coast Winegrape Brokers.

To register for the event, visit the trade group’s website at https://mendowine.com/economic-summit-2021.

Jeff O’Neill to give virtual talk

Jeff O’Neill, founder of O'Neill Vintners & Distillers in Larkspur, will speak about growing his business, which is now the seventh largest wine company in California, on March 2 at noon in a videoconference sponsored by Sonoma State University’s School of Business and Economics.

Earlier this year. O’Neill bought Rabble Wines in Paso Robles, adding to a series of acquisitions in recent years. His company has such brands as Robert Hall, Line 39, Agitator and Firebrand.

The virtual event is free to attend. For more information visit http://sbe.sonoma.edu/entrepreneurship/first-tuesdays.

