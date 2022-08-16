Looking for a new challenge? We care about readers, not Wall Street, and are hiring in Wine Country

I’ve told readers and subscribers for the past dozen years there are two constants in journalism right now: Change and challenge.

Some things, we can control as journalists: New storytelling techniques, unprecedented knowledge of readers’ habits and leveraging innovative digital platforms, for example.

However, other issues, headlined by stifling economic pressures, are often out of our control. That list, sadly, seems to be growing daily.

Just last week, rotten quarterly earnings triggered coast-to-coast layoffs across some of Gannett’s 200-plus newspapers with worries that more may follow. And journalists – powerless against economic forces and corporate decisions made far from the daily newsroom -- have been thrust into uncertain situations. Many are launching unexpected searches for new professional and personal opportunities.

If you’re one of those journalists, or perhaps a recent college graduate ending a summer internship, I have good news: I’m hiring and have jobs that allow you to pursue both your passion and your profession.

I’m executive editor at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, California, and the chief content officer for our parent company, Sonoma Media Investments. We’re a privately owned media company in the heart of California’s beautiful Wine Country in Sonoma County, an hour north of the Golden Gate Bridge. If you’re seeking a fresh adventure and a newsroom that still believes in the power of fair and fearless journalism without corporate complexities and hedge fund owners, I’d love to hear from you at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com

Because of promotions, a retirement, a couple relocations and other assorted moves, we have numerous vacancies right now.

They’re all very good opportunities: assignment editor, openings on our investigative team, breaking news reporter, Sacramento statehouse bureau chief, a food/dining writer, education reporter and someone to cover our social services/homeless beat.

You can find our entire list of newsroom openings here:

I arrived 18 months ago (ironically enough, after a three-decade-plus career as a reporter, editor and publisher at Gannett) and have worked with our leadership team to build on the considerable strengths in our newsroom with 45,000-plus subscribers, a growing digital audience and Scarborough research that reflects one of the highest reader engagement scores in the country.

We won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for breathless and sophisticated coverage of the 2017 wildfires that ravaged Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. Earlier this summer, we won dozens of awards in California’s largest journalism contest, including the top prizes for public service reporting and the state’s best columnist.

But we’re motivated to serve our communities and win new readers and subscribers – not awards.

Come here and you’ll be part of a talented, hungry and passionate team. We’re owned by local investors who care deeply about our readers -- not Wall Street. We have zero debt, but a mountain of aspirations.

We talk about “Big J” journalism and newsroom culture. We strive daily to be a diverse organization that reflects our community, and seasoned editors – with a wealth of experience and diverse skills sets -- are serious about helping our journalists do the best work of their careers.

We embrace change, push hard and treat people right.

Now, where is Santa Rosa, you may be asking? Sonoma County is a West Coast treasure. Here, you will find the gorgeous Pacific Ocean coastline, more vineyards than you can count, nearly 400 wineries, world-class dining and inspiring groves of towering redwoods. You’ll face no obstacles to pursue and produce meaningful journalism that fairly and fearlessly tackles a wide spectrum of issues in Northern California.

When I arrived in early 2021, I shared my commitment to agenda-setting journalism. Here’s the vision and where I believe we’re headed.

For many in this wonderful industry, it’s an unsettling time. Take care of yourself, reflect on what inspires you about journalism and if you’re up for a new challenge, I’d love to hear from you.

Richard Green is executive editor at The Press Democrat. Reach him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com