Staff members at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma are unionizing in an attempt to gain higher pay, better insurance benefits and a more stable work environment.

Robert Glover, a full-time book buyer and spokesperson for the Copperfield’s Books Union, said he and fellow staff members want the opportunity to retain knowledgeable employees, earn better pay and health care. They believe that can be achieved by forming a union.

“I’ve been here for almost seven years now and I’ve pretty much stayed at minimum wage,” Glover said. “My pay has only gone up when minimum wage has gone up.”

The state’s minimum wage was $10 in 2016 and increased to $15.50 as of Jan. 1.

Copperfield’s Books, a chain of bookstores based out of Sebastopol with nine stores across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, sells both new and used books with a book buying program.

The Press Democrat reached out to Copperfield’s corporate office for comment but did not receive a response.

Efforts to unionize the Petaluma staff started in August 2022 when Glover reached out to the Industrial Workers of the World trade union and talked to fellow staff members about unionizing.

By March 1, Glover had received signed union cards from Copperfield’s staff and announced to both corporate and managing staff about the union.

However, the request to voluntarily recognize the union was denied by corporate in Sebastopol, so the next step is to take it to a vote. And Glover is confident that vote will pass.

The union plans to negotiate for better pay, better health care and more sick time and paid time-off. Currently, non-management employees make minimum wage with few making just above that.

Glover said a majority of the full-time staff is insured by Covered California, a government agency and marketplace that provides Californians with affordable health care options, because those offered by Copperfield’s is not affordable considering the workers’ current salaries.

“The 24 hours of sick time (we get) is the minimum required by the state of California,” Glover said.

“This is about a sense of dignity, you know, we feel that we are worth more than what is minimally required.”

Ellen Skagerberg, a part-time head buyer of used and rare books at the Petaluma shop, is one of the few unionizing employees that earns higher than minimum wage. She said it’s not fair that their younger employees have to choose between living at home or with a roommate or buying groceries for the week.

“And each of us having to go and ask for a raise and hearing no over and over again is so frustrating,” she said.

Skagerberg also wants the company to provide better guidance on how workers can protect each other from microaggressions and macroaggressions, along with better pay and benefits.

“If someone comes in to question an employees gender identity, I don’t know if I can turn to the sign on the door saying we can refuse service,” she said. “Management has not been responsive in giving us store training in how to protect each other.”

The Petaluma unionizing staff members held a celebration Saturday to raise awareness about their efforts to unionize and gain community support, which Glover said was a success.

“It was an event that represented how far we’ve come and represented the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.

The best way for the public to show support, Glover said, is by following the union on social media and continuing to shop at Copperfield’s.

“We love the store and we’re not trying to boycott the business in anyway,” he said. “We really want it to thrive because we work there.”

