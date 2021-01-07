Well-known lawyer David Boies’ Lake County ranch listed for $23 million

If prominent lawyer David Boies sells his Lake County ranch for its asking price, it will be the most expensive sale in the county’s history, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 1,183-acre Diamond B Ranch in Lower Lake was listed for $23 million in mid-December. The property includes a three-story log home, 18-acre vineyard and an equestrian center in addition to four ranch homes, four lakes and a hospitality center, according to listing agency Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

The vineyards, ranch and equestrian center could be operated commercially, according to the listing.

Boies purchased the property, which raised Arabian horses, in 1990 and constructed the 3,392-square-foot main house shortly after.

Boies is known for litigating several high-profile cases, including the Microsoft anti-trust case and Bush v. Gore. He recently has come under fire for representing Harvey Weinstein and other controversial figures.

His law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, also has come under scrutiny for dozens of recent departures. Boies told the Wall Street Journal that the ranch’s sale is unrelated to any changes at the law firm.