What a Federal Reserve rate increase means for you

Consumers are already feeling squeezed by higher prices on daily necessities, whether it is at the gas pump or in the supermarket. And now that interest rates are ticking higher, the cost of borrowing — from credit cards and car financing to private student loans — will increase, too.

By increasing its benchmark rate a quarter of a point Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is trying to rein in inflation, which is at a 40-year high. The mechanics are relatively straightforward: By raising its federal funds rate — the rate banks charge one another for overnight loans — the Fed sets off a domino effect. Whether directly or indirectly, a number of borrowing costs for consumers go up. In theory, this slows demand for goods and taps the brakes on inflation.

The rate increase was the first bump in the benchmark rate since the pandemic gripped the world in March 2020 and pushed the rate to nearly zero. But the global economic situation is only slightly less complicated today than it was when the coronavirus closed down large swaths of the global economy. Supply chain problems have persisted, and Russia’s war in Ukraine has roiled the markets for oil and natural gas.

The Fed is anticipating more rate increases as the year goes on. For now, consumers may feel the sting of higher prices more acutely than the pain of a quarter-point bump. But the effects of the Fed’s moves will be more pronounced the further the central bank goes.

Home loans

Mortgage rates do not move in lock step with the federal funds rate but instead track the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds, which is influenced by a variety of factors — including how investors expect the Fed to react to inflation.

Mortgage rates have already been ticking higher as a result of inflation, even though they remain historically low. Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 3.85% with 0.8 points as of March 10, according to Freddie Mac, up from 3.76 last week and 3.05 a year ago. (A point is a one-time fee, equal to 1% of the mortgage amount, paid to the lender to buy down the mortgage rate.)

“The pain to the consumer from accumulated hikes probably doesn’t start to bite until several rate increases are in place,” said Keith Gumbinger, vice president at HSH.com, which tracks the mortgage market. “But at the same time, rates could rise considerably from present levels and still be considered low by historical standards.”

Gumbinger said he expected the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to “crest over the 4% mark this week,” pressured upward by inflation, which is pushing long-term Treasury rates higher (and pulling mortgage rates along).

Other home loans are more closely linked to the Fed's move — including home equity lines of credit and adjustable-rate mortgages — and will generally move higher the next time an individual loan resets its rate.

Credit cards

Changes in credit card rates will hew closely to the Fed’s moves, so consumers can expect to pay more on any revolving debt. The average interest rate was 16.44% for cardholders who did not pay off their balance each month at the end of last year, according to the Federal Reserve.

Higher rates tend to be passed along within one to two statement cycles, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. For people carrying debt, he suggests considering a zero percent balance transfer, some of which last as long as 21 months.

“This will insulate you from the rate hikes we expect over the next 18 months or so,” he said, “but also give you a clear runway to get that debt paid off for good without facing the headwind of interest charges.”

Student loans

Current federal student loan borrowers are not affected because those loans carry a fixed rate set by the government (loan payments and interest accruals continue to be paused until May). New batches of federal loans are priced each July, based on the 10-year Treasury bond auction in May.

Private student loan borrowers, however, should expect to pay more; both fixed and variable rate loans are linked to bench marks that track the federal funds rate.

Variable loans will generally move higher first. But private lenders will begin to price additional expected increases into their new fixed-rate loans, said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert and author of “How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise the funds rate several times over the next couple of years, and private lenders could soon start baking those expectations into their interest rates — meaning borrowers could end up paying anywhere from 1.5 percentage points to 1.9 percentage points more, depending on the length of the loan term.