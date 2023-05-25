What life is like at the women's prison where Elizabeth Holmes will likely go

Not many prison inmates have been portrayed by a Hollywood star. So when Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison, she will instantly become one of the most recognizable federal prisoners in the nation.

Holmes, the founder of the sham blood-testing company Theranos, was found guilty in January 2022 of multiple counts of defrauding investors. Through her lawyers, Holmes has dragged her heels on reporting to prison, but her last appeal failed earlier this month. She was ordered to surrender May 30 by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who sentenced her to over 11 years for her crimes.

Davila recommended Holmes be sent to Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, a minimum security women's facility about 100 miles north of Houston. FPC Bryan is run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees inmates who have been convicted of federal crimes, like counterfeiting, treason and interstate criminal activity.

Here's what life is like inside FPC Bryan.

What does an average day look like?

Wake-up is at 6 a.m. every day, according to FPC Bryan's "Inmate Admission & Orientation Handbook," and all inmates must be counted at least five times daily in official roll calls. Inmates must make their beds and clean up their cells; the unit with the best weekly "sanitation rating" gets called first for meals, while the unit with the worst hygiene comes in last.

All inmates who are able must have a "regular job assignment." The prison offers business classes and even forklift training for women who would like to be certified.

Although the facility is minimum security, there are many limitations on what inmates can wear and own inside the prison. They are "prohibited from wearing any clothing not government-issued or purchased in the Commissary" and "may possess only one approved radio or MP3 player, and watch at a time." Jewelry is limited to a "plain wedding band and an appropriate religious medallion and chain without stones," but their value cannot exceed $100.

Holmes, who was once the subject of fawning — and then damning — magazine covers, can receive publications to her cell. FPC Bryan allows inmates to subscribe to magazines and newspapers. Inmates are also permitted to write to members of the media, although as with all correspondence, it is likely to be monitored.

What can inmates buy in prison?

The commissary at FPC Bryan is relatively luxurious compared with other prisons. The women there can purchase hobby items to pass the time, like a crochet needle for $1.30 and yarn for $3.55; an MP3 player (brand not specified) is $88.40. If they're sick of being eaten alive by the bugs in Texas, they can buy insect repellant for $10.35, and those who want some variety from the usual prison fare can get ramen for 30 cents and a pint of ice cream for $2.

The commissary does not offer black turtlenecks, but Holmes could pick up a neck gaiter in a pinch for $10.55.

Who else has been housed at FPC Bryan?

A number of recent inmates have made national headlines. The only inmate who rivals Holmes for fame is Jen Shah, a "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member. In March 2021, Shah was busted for running a scheme where she offered up her alleged business acumen to people looking to market their companies online. The whole thing was a sham, prosecutors said, and Shah was sentenced to six years, which she is currently serving.

Jenna Ryan, one of the most infamous Jan. 6 rioters, was sentenced to 60 days for illegally entering the Capitol. The Texas realtor posted a video of herself at the Capitol promoting her real estate business, and she tweeted a few months later that she was "definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." She was released in February 2022.

FPC Bryan also briefly incarcerated Michelle Janavs, one of the parents ensnared by Operation Varsity Blues. The Hot Pockets heiress pleaded guilty to her role in the sprawling college admissions scandal, confessing that she had paid $100,000 to have her daughters' ACT scores inflated. Janavs also attempted to get her daughters into USC as beach volleyball players despite their having no expertise in the sport. She was sentenced to five months in prison.