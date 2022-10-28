– Be wary of buy now, pay later: Those programs seem great on the surface, but they can quickly add a bunch of monthly payments to a budget and deter efforts to pay off other debts.

– Make a list and check it more than twice: To avoid further debt, shoppers should list out everyone they want to buy presents for, and allocate a certain amount of money to spend on each person. Woroch recommends using apps like Santa’s Bag and GiftList to track your holiday purchases.

– Spread out purchases: Start purchasing holiday presents in September or October and spread out how much you purchase to stretch your dollar more. Retailers know many shoppers aren’t going to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and could launch earlier promotions and sales to spur spending earlier.

Andrea Woroch is a budgeting expert and spoke to The Press Democrat about ways holiday shoppers can save and spend wisely this holiday season. Here are some of her tips:

Consumers are waving caution flags in the face of merchants, saying they are changing spending habits this holiday season as soaring inflation and concerns about a recession are playing a prominent part of shopping plans.

A consumer survey from the National Retail Federation found that 44% of holiday shoppers say it’s better to purchase seasonal items -- such as gifts and decorations -- now because they predict inflation could impact prices as the year goes on.

Rob Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist, said there are many factors that could make this shopping season a bit more difficult than 2021.

“People are going to be value shopping and potentially using internet sales as a way to look around for slightly lower prices,” he said. “It’s going to be more difficult for smaller retailers to generate the demand they need.”

In another survey from the National Retail Federation examining shopper holiday plans, most consumers were focused on spreading out purchases to avoid crowds, stress or missing out on a specific ticket gift item.

The survey also found that 60% of consumers said they plan to start their shopping before November to spread out their gift budget. Last year, only 54% of consumers said they would start before November to spread out their budget.

Sensormatic Solutions is a retail solutions portfolio that focuses on customer experiences and loss prevention. Its digital operating platform, Sensormatic IQ, uses third-party data to create insights for retailers. The firm has been conducting consumer surveys since 2019.

According to a study conducted by Sensormatic Solutions, 45% of respondents in the Pacific region -- California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska -- plan to start their holiday shopping before November.

Over half of those regional respondents, 53% said finances will play a role in when they start their holiday shopping purchases.

The strain of inflation and rising prices on such items as groceries and gas already have consumers pinching pennies a little more than normal.

Saphire and Francesca Veimau of Santa Rosa said it doesn’t yet feel like the holidays, and that this year might be reminiscent of the holidays spent during the pandemic.

Last year, they said, presents were given only to the kids 10 and under. As a family, they focused on the giving spirit that comes with the holiday instead of more material items.

“People are just trying to hold on to what they have because you don’t know what’s coming,” Francesca said. “People definitely have to be more mindful in what they’re spending on right now.”

“Because of inflation, people know they have to save,” Saphire added. “Be thankful that we can actually get together, and I think that’s what a lot of people this holiday season will be focusing on.”

Mary Eid of Santa Rosa said her family started doing a Christmas lottery eight years ago to easier manage and budget holiday spending and devote more attention to the giving spirit of Christmas.

Each year at Thanksgiving, her family draws a relative’s name and sets a price limit for how much to spend on gifts for that person.

Meredith Rennie of Windsor is an accountant at her day job and budgets for the holiday season in January. She decides who she’s going to buy presents for each year and allocates a certain amount she’s going to spend.

While her budget has tightened in the past few years because of rising costs and the pandemic, she still makes it a goal to shop local, she said.

“I still use Amazon for other things, but I really try hard to shop local and support local businesses,” she said.

“You never know where you’re going to find something that’ll make a connection to someone in your family.”

