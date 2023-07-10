What to do if your homeowners policy is canceled in California

Farmers Insurance recently announced it will be limiting the number of new homeowners policies in California, effective July 3.

The company joins State Farm and Allstate which had already announced that they would stop writing new policies.

So, what do you do if your homeowners insurance policy is canceled? Here’s what to know:

You must receive written notice at least 45 days before the expiration date. You can contact the Department of Insurance or call its hotline at 800-927-4357 (HELP).

Talk with your insurance company to see if there are "fire hardening“ options that could help.

Reach out to the California FAIR Plan. The FAIR Plan is a last-resort insurance option for those with high-risk properties. Understand what the FAIR plan will and will not cover.