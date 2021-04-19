When will Bank of America reopen Sonoma County locations?

After Bank of America temporarily closed several of its financial centers in Sonoma County, at least two are set to reopen.

The bank’s Montgomery Village location will reopen Tuesday after being temporarily shut down, said Betty Riess, spokesperson for Bank of America. The currently closed Rohnert Park location will open by the end of the month, Riess added.

Bank of America temporarily closed several branches because they either weren’t big enough to accommodate social distancing guidelines or there were issues with staffing, said Colleen Haggerty, senior vice president of media relations at Bank of America, in an email.

The Montgomery Village location closed because of staffing needs, she said.

The bank’s main Santa Rosa branch at 10 Santa Rosa Ave. has been closed since March 2020 so that the company could invest resources in its other two Santa Rosa locations, she said. Its Coddingtown Center at at 1155 W. Steele Lane remains open.

Locations in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol also have been closed.

Bank of America clients can still access 24/7 ATMs at closed locations and online banking services.

For updated information regarding closures and location hours, visit bankofamerica.com.