Had your coffee yet today? Ready for a second cup? In honor of National Coffee Day Friday, several national chains are offering free coffee. Here’s where to find the deals locally:

Dunkin’

Members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Find a location at pdne.ws/3ruwZDm.

Dutch Bros Coffee

The drive-thru chain will offer an exclusive $20 “Drink More Coffee” hat at all its locations on Friday. Customers who buy a hat, get any drink of their choice free. Find a location at pdne.ws/3Pzj4nt.

Krispy Kreme

On Friday, all guests can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme also said it’s sweetening National Coffee Day by offering guests a dozen of its original glazed for $2 with the purchase of any other dozen. Find a location at pdne.ws/3ETVpcL.

McDonald’s

With the McDonald’s App, customers can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $0.99 once daily through Dec. 31 at participating restaurants nationwide. (including on National Coffee Day).

Peet’s Coffee

Peet's is putting a spin on its National Coffee Day deal by launching “The Peet’s Disloyalty Program," where customers with rewards points at rival coffee brands can get a free drink on Friday, Sept. 29. To redeem, create or sign in to a Peetnik Rewards account, take a screengrab from another coffee loyalty app, upload the image and redeem at participating Peet’s stores. Find a location at pdne.ws/3ESzSBb.

Starbucks

The coffee chain says select Starbucks stores will host free coffee tastings led by expert baristas on Sept. 29. Check your local spot for details.