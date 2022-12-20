Sonoma County residents should check their mailboxes this week as the final inflation relief checks from October are set to be mailed to Californians.

Unfortunately, there is no way to track when the inflation check from The California Franchise Tax Board will hit your mailbox if you have not yet received it.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board website, people who received Golden State Stimulus I or II checks should have received their payments, either by debit card or direct deposit, between Oct. 7 and Dec. 10. The method of receipt depends on how 2020 tax refunds were received.

People who did not receive a Golden State Stimulus I or II check should receive their money between Dec. 5 and Dec. 31.

Contact customer support at the California Franchise Tax Board for questions regarding payment, qualification or debit card activation.

Sara Edwards is the small business and consumer reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.