Why is a Swedish billionaire buying up California's video gaming empire?

Like so many on-screen action heroes, she was elbowed aside when newer stars appeared and started grabbing more viewers with bigger weapons, better special effects and more elaborate adventures.

That's when Lars Wingefors spied an opportunity and swooped in.

Earlier this year, the little-known Swedish billionaire bought the rights to British archaeologist Lara Croft and the vehicle that turned her into a household name. After debuting 26 years ago, "Tomb Raider" went on to become one of the biggest-selling video game franchises of all time, spawning lucrative spinoffs and movies starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, before faltering as bigger games and mobile apps appeared and gaming moved away from its core teenage male audience to young girls, college students and families.

Wingefors' company, Embracer, purchased "Tomb Raider" from San Mateo-based Crystal Dynamics, along with the rights to dozens of other game titles and development studios belonging to its parent company in May for $300 million — spare change in the $220-billion worldwide gaming industry. The goal? To buy relatively cheap, remake, relaunch and profit big.

In a matter of years, Embracer has snapped up hundreds of game companies, publishers and intellectual property rights from Los Angeles to Mumbai, allowing Wingefors, its co-founder and chief executive, to quietly build Europe's biggest gaming group. Today, Embracer is a $5.7-billion publicly traded company headquartered here in Karlstad, Sweden — Wingefors' sleepy hometown of 65,000 people, about 160 miles west of Stockholm — and owns more video game studios than any other corporation in the world.

A growing number of them are in California, where modern gaming was born in the Bay Area with Atari and "Pong" in the 1970s before Japan took over the gaming console world with Nintendo, Sega and PlayStation. In the last two decades, the power centers of gaming have become more international, and some of the biggest game makers are once again on the U.S. West Coast.

They include Xbox maker Microsoft in Redmond, Wash., and Activision Blizzard, the creators of the current bestselling game series "Call of Duty," in Santa Monica. In February, Super Nintendo World, an immersive theme park based on the Mario Bros. franchise, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For Wingefors and the programmers across the world who dream of having the next hit game, the Golden State is a prime destination.

"A lot of what is happening in the world originates in California. Gaming is not an exception to this," says Wingefors, 45. "We're in this space now that we call transmedia — games that are relevant to Hollywood, movies that can become games. That's where we want to be and how important this state is.

"We want a lot of games and to make them the best," Wingefors adds. "So we make acquisitions."

He buys games that are either little-known or past their prime but have dedicated followings, such as "Tomb Raider," "Legacy of Kain," "Duke Nukem" and a handful of "SpongeBob SquarePants" titles, which haven't seen new releases for years. This month, Amazon Games announced a deal to publish the next "Tomb Raider."

Embracer-owned studios are also upgrading properties such as "Goat Simulator," a PC and console game whose concept is exactly as it sounds — simulating the life of a goat, albeit one in the city with the task of creating as much havoc and destruction as possible.

In the last year, Wingefors has set his sights beyond games, purchasing the rights to the "Lord of the Rings" franchise from the Bay Area group that manages derivatives of J.R.R. Tolkien 's literary works, acquiring a French company that's among the world's largest board and card game makers and buying the Oregon-based publisher of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Hellboy" and "Sin City" comics.

"They're no Microsoft or Sony. But it seems like they are just trying to get their hands on everything," says John Hardie, a longtime game collector and co-founder of the National Videogame Museum in Frisco, Texas.

Or as the tech-oriented website the Verge put it: "Embracer Group, the company forging one IP portfolio to rule them all."

The strategy has sparked both criticism and confusion in the gaming world. Some gamers accuse Embracer of sacrificing artistry, while others find the company's approach scattershot and incoherent.

"If you look at them from afar, you might wonder what the company is doing," said Simon Rojder, a programmer who is the founder of Mirage, a game studio in Karlstad that Embracer absorbed in 2016. "What he [Wingefors] does is find people who know what they are doing and then leaves them alone.