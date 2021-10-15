Why is everyone quitting, and how do I know whether it's time to leave my job?

More people than ever are leaving their jobs.

They seem to come from every industry and span generations. Some are following through on long-deferred plans to leave, no longer willing or able to wait out the pandemic. Others are burned out from too many long shifts, late nights and unspent vacation days. And many say the public health crisis forced them to reassess their jobs and priorities.

Whatever the cause, the rush of resignations is accelerating: A record 4.3 million people - about 2.9% of the nation's workforce - quit in August, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. In September, the nation's jobless rate fell to a pandemic low of 4.8%, but the decline was largely driven by people leaving the labor force. What's more, Gallup data show, nearly half of American workers are actively searching for new opportunities.

Here's what you need to know about The Great Resignation - and what to consider before joining in.

Who is driving the The Great Resignation?

An exodus of workers from retail, warehouse, restaurant and bar, health care and social assistance jobs have pushed quits to record levels, according to data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The pandemic's burdens have persisted as government support has dried up, and the fallout is breaking down gender and socioeconomic fault lines: 309,000 women older than 20 dropped out of the workforce in September, meaning they quit or stopped looking for jobs. In contrast, 182,000 men were added, Labor Department data showed.

Women have borne the brunt of the job losses since the pandemic began, research from the Brookings Institution shows. Overrepresented in low-wage service jobs, they have been caught in the crossfire between increased child-care demands (thanks to the delta variant's disruption of school reopening and lack of vaccines for kids). They also are more likely to be in positions that require in-person work, heightening their risks for coronavirus infection.

And while workers 25 and older with college degrees fully recovered from pandemic job losses back in May, Americans in a similar age group without degrees remain 4.6 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

"The movement of people back to the labor force has paused," Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said in commentary this week. "The biggest problem is not that growth has slowed; it is that people are still scared to go back to work."

Why are so many workers leaving?

Workers are quitting at or near record levels in nearly every sector tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, going back to 2001. But the pains are most acute among low-wage workers, who economists say are revolting against years of poor pay and stressful conditions. Many are now less willing to endure inconvenient hours and low compensation and are quitting at this stage in the pandemic to find better opportunities elsewhere.

Nearly 40% of workers that quit in August worked in restaurants and hotels. Quits also are soaring among manufacturing and warehouse workers, who are straining under the pressures of surging demand and crunched supply chains.

Some have taken to TikTok to with their grievances, posting videos under the #QuitMyJob hashtag that often call out toxic workplaces. One notable example occurred last fall, when Shana Blackwell broadcast her resignation from a Texas Walmart (over the store's intercom), saying she was pushed to the brink by what she called the store's "toxic, sexist and racist" environment. The video has racked up millions of views.

Walmart told the HuffPost that it had taken Blackwell's concerns seriously and had made "corrective actions" after an investigation of her complaints but declined to disclose whether any disciplinary actions were taken.

Salaried workers also are at their wits-end, tired of the tension between employer's pushes to return to the office and the uncertainty surrounding vaccine mandates. Nearly half of executives recently surveyed by the Society for Human Resource Management said their companies have seen elevated turnover in the past six months.

Flexibility in when and where workers do their jobs now outweighs compensation as a concern for many workers, Grant Thornton's recent "State of Work in America" survey found, with half of the respondents saying they would give up a salary increase for more flexibility. Burnout remains a top reason employees seek other opportunities.

And a surge of savings thanks to government stimulus, booming stock markets and fewer spending options in the pandemic could mean that some households have more funds to sustain them in the interim.