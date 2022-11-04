The Sonoma County Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its new program that will allow a select group of farmers to check on their property during emergency evacuations from wildfires.
The new program, approved by the Board of Supervisors in August, allows farmers to access their properties under limited circumstances, but would not permit them to pick grapes. Applicants must complete a fire and worker-safety course with such training offered in the attendee’s requested language for indigenous workers.
Pass holders will be allowed such limited activities as checking on livestock, irrigating crops or fueling emergency generators.
Applications can be accessed at the department’s website. For the English version, visit bit.ly/3ND6GS5 and Spanish go to bit.ly/3zJYutA.
Bill Swindell
Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat
