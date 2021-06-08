Windsor Vineyards, celebrities team up for California wildfire relief

What do celebrities Zooey Deschanel, Kevin O’Leary, Jeff Bridges and Fran Drescher have in common?

They are all becoming wine label designers for Windsor Vineyards for a virtual “Celebrity Pop Art Auction” benefiting victims of 2020 wildfires across California, according to a press release.

The Windsor wine company, working with the California Wildfires Recovery Fund, has enlisted these celebrities — and more — to design exclusive labels for wines up for auction now on eBay. Bidding starts at $1,000.

The auction closes Friday.

“As a Sonoma-based wine company, we feel a great affinity to the local community that was, and continues to be, affected by wildfires,” said Jessica Kogan, chief digital officer of Vintage Wine Estates, owner of Windsor Vineyards, in a press release. “It’s a perfect way for us to help make a real difference and support a cause that quite literally hits close to home.”

Other celebrities featured in the collaboration include Kim Basinger, Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Guzman, Denise Richards, Sydney Sweeney, Sahara Ray, Corbin Bernsen, Jean Smart, Alison Sweeney, Camille Grammar, Josie Canseco and Camilla Belle.

“It is an honor to partner with Windsor Vineyards in bringing together two items quintessentially Californian - creative artists and wine - in support of the state’s recovery,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), in a press release.

The California Wildfires Recovery Fund was created by the CDP to provide expertise and grants to communities affected by disasters. To learn more or donate, visit disasterphilanthropy.org or tweet @funds4disaster.

To learn more about the auction, visit windsorvineyards.com/pop-art-auction.