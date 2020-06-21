Wine Institute elects new board

Emeritus Vineyards hires new sales manager

Emeritus Vineyards has hired Michael Burton as national sales manager for the Sebastopol winery.

Burton began his career at Chef Todd English’s Olives Restaurant in Boston and went on to become the beverage manager at Olives Las Vegas. He later went to work for Las Vegas-based distributor Breakthru Beverage Group.

He spent a decade at distributor Wilson Daniels, where he served as a divisional vice president representing such wine brands as Schramsberg and Silverado.

In later years, Burton switched over to the winery side of the industry as the general manger for Oregon’s Rose and Arrow Estate, and as the general manager and head of national sales for Walla Walla Vintners.

He has a master’s of business administration from CSU Fullerton and is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Delicato wines hires new international sales position

Delicato Family Wines of Napa has appointed Erwin Petznek as its vice president of international sales.

Erwin replaces longtime Delicato international sales vice president David DeBoer who is retiring after 20 years with Delicato and more than 41 years in the wine and spirits industry.

Based out of Vancouver, Canada, Erwin has extensive experience in the wine industry. He was most recently vice president of the Americas for Constellation Brands Inc., where he managed teams across Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America.

Erwin will represent Delicato’s portfolio of wineries out of California and Washington in more than ?50 International markets.

Wine Institute trade group elects board members, CFO

The Wine Institute, the state’s main lobbying trade group for the wine industry, has a new board and has elected John Sutton, chief financial officer of The Wine Group based out of Livermore, as its chairman.

Other officers elected were Suzanne Groth of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, as first vice chairman; Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, as second vice chairman; Randall Lange of Lange Twins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, as treasurer; and Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, as secretary. Bobby Koch will remain as president and CEO.

