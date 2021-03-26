Wine lots revealed for Sonoma County Barrel Auction slated for May online

There will be 77 wine lots available for the 2021 Sonoma County Barrel Auction, which will be held virtually again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The online event, sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, will be held May 5 to 7 and is available to trade buyers such as retailers and restaurants. Money raised will go to the marketing programs and initiatives of the vintners’ group.

The offerings this year include a vertical of magnum bottles from Mauritson Wines featuring grapes from the Rockpile appellation. Ramey Wine Cellars will offer a chardonnay lot featuring grapes selected from notable Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast vineyards. Williams Selyem winery has contributed an extremely rare pinot noir lot from the Rochioli Riverblock vineyard.

To view all of the auction lots go to SoCoBarrelAuction.com/Wines.

Wine trade group to host webinar on inclusion

American Society for Enology and Viticulture will hold a webinar on Wednesday at noon on the subject of inclusion and equity for women in the wine sector.

Linda Bisson, a UC Davis emeritus professor and geneticist, will lead the discussion that will cover issues such as implicit bias, racism and stereotyping and how to address them in the workplace.

The virtual session is free to members of the society and costs $50 for non-members. For information visit the group’s website at https://www.asev.org.

Far Niente in Napa Valley announces promotions

Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards in Napa Valley announced several promotions and a hiring in its winemaking and vineyard management teams.

Andrew Delos was promoted to vice president of winemaking, after working as director of winemaking. Michael Accurso was tapped as the winemaker for the recently launched Post & Beam wine label. He will also remain winemaker for the EnRoute label.

Brooke Bobyak was named winemaker for the company’s Bella Union winery and John McCarthy joined the company as director of viticulture.

