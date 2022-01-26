Wine shipments in US increase in 2021 as industry grapples with attracting young consumers
SACRAMENTO — Wine shipments in the United States increased by almost 3% in 2021 over the previous year despite challenges amid competition from other alcoholic beverages and supply chain disruptions.
American and foreign wineries shipped an estimated 448 million cases last year across the country, which was an increase from 435 million cases in 2020, according to a preliminary analysis of federal excise taxes by alcohol beverage industry consulting firm bw166.
The data comes as wine leaders and analysts grappled with pressing issues facing the industry during a forum at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, the largest wine trade show in North America that was expected to attract 6,000 attendees over its two days. At the top of the list was attracting young consumers.
The biggest driver in the slight uptick was imports that made up for some inventory shortage in 2020, said Jon Moramarco, managing partner at bw166. Sparkling wine and imported vermouth also helped with volume growth.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
