Workers, employers at stalemate over wages, leading to closures across Sonoma Valley

CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
September 28, 2021, 8:41AM
Whether picking up checks or dropping off deposits, residents who bank at Bank of America on West Napa Street have periodically found a locked door during business hours.

The staff at the Sonoma branch has been “consolidated” to work at other branches, said Colleen Haggerty, the senior vice president of media relations for Bank of America. Umpqua Bank is now only open three days a week, as it begins efforts to shutter its local branch. Earlier this summer, Top That Frozen Yogurt also shut its doors for the final time.

The issue underlying these closures: a lack of employees.

Sonoma Valley is seeing a good old-fashioned stand-off between businesses and laborers, and it may take some time before either side relents.

Emerging out of the pandemic-addled economy is a shift in the balance between workers and businesses, one that gives workers more power to choose their own destiny. Signing bonuses and wage increases have swelled amid demand for employees, meanwhile job boards are overrun for hospitality roles like food runners, line cooks and servers.

“Our economy is not set up to shut everything down by 80% or 100% and then ratchet it back up all in a two-month or six-month period,” said Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, referring to the many months of uncertainty spawned by the pandemic.

But as the local market attempts to shift back into high gear, there are three major roadblocks standing in the way of a full recovery from the pandemic-plagued economy, said Calvin Sanders, a controller at Bolt Staffing in Sonoma, a business based on connecting employers and employees.

A lack of affordable housing in Sonoma Valley and California at-large, a shifting economy that relies more on college-educated jobs than service jobs, and unemployment aid that has given workers the financial stability to choose when to re-enter the workforce, have all contributed to challenges for employers, Sanders said.

Patience for the pay off

Most pandemic-related unemployment aid ended Sept. 4, but Sanders and his co-workers “have not seen an immediate increase in applicant numbers here at Bolt Staffing, so we’re waiting to see what happens,” he said.

While the demand for workers has returned to pre-pandemic levels, the supply of workers has not, Sanders said. Unemployment dropped to 5.3% in August, the lowest since the pandemic sent shock waves into the economy, but still far above the 2.2% rate seen in September 2019. And with each position Bolt Staffing is able to fill, they’re having to put in twice the amount of work, Sanders said.

As a result, consumers are seeing longer wait times, periodic closures of major entities like Bank of America and, in some rare cases, closures of businesses unable to adapt to changing market conditions like Top That Frozen Yogurt shop.

And until the market finds an equilibrium between wages and employment, the key will be patience, Bodenhamer said. Solutions for the largest problems facing businesses are years away.

“The cost of housing. That’s been our problem before,” Bodenhamer said. “And it's going to take a really long time to unwind that issue.”

Housing, a barrier to workers

The median sales price of a home in Sonoma is $878,000, which makes the City of Sonoma unaffordable for many low- and middle-income families, Bodenhamer said.

Rent isn’t much better. The fair market price for a a 2-bedroom apartment in Sonoma is $1,970, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. That means someone would have to earn $37.88 per hour to avoid spending more than 30% of their income on housing, the commonly threshold suggested.

However, a quick scan of any online job board shows dozens of positions in the $15-$25 an hour range, the bulk of which are in Sonoma’s robust hospitality sector.

“There’s frankly a massive opportunity for any of the marginalized folks or immigrants or anybody who wants to come to our area for a better life,” Sanders said, but “because we don’t build new homes in Sonoma Valley ... that’s obviously making it difficult.”

But it’s not just low-income service workers who are struggling to find housing, many mid-range workers are also priced out.

“It’s firefighters that earn a good amount of money. It’s at the hospital, doctors and surgeons who in another community might live in a nice hillside fancy house,” Bodenhamer said. “Here, the reasonable compensation might afford them the opportunity to live in a condo or something.”

Sonoma’s economy outpaces the population because of the tourism industry, Bodenhamer said, adding strain on the housing market.

“Here we have a town of 10,000 that basically has the economy of a 500,000 person community because of the wine and hospitality industry,” Bodenhamer said.

California recently raised its minimum wage to $14 per hour. Businesses in Sonoma have raised their wages higher in an effort to be more competitive. Yet Bodenhamer cautioned against raising wages too quickly, warning of the impacts particularly for those on fixed income.

“If we have this kind of escalation... everybody pays higher wages, everybody raises their prices,” Bodenhamer said. “The next thing you know, there’s a $25 hamburger.”

Business is unusual

At Bank of America, the base pay for employees was raised to $20 per hour last year in order to retain talent. That number will jump to $25 per hour by 2025, Haggerty said in an email.

“All types of staffing are having a harder time filling their job orders,” Sanders said.

But smaller and medium-sized businesses have had a more difficult time raising their wages than larger organizations.

“In a service-based economy, your labor is going to be the most expensive,” Sanders said.

The COVID impact payments and unemployment benefits — much of which was necessary during the pandemic — have made small and medium-sized businesses noncompetitive, Sanders said.

“You could have been making about $19 an hour on unemployment,” Sanders said. “And frankly, small- and medium-sized companies can't just raise their pay rates for $15 an hour to $19 an hour without going out of business.”

Local businesses have had to put in greater effort and incentives to attract workers, as a result. Or they’ve made adjustments to the business itself.

“It’s really impressed me watching the businesses how they’ve managed this,” Bodenhamer said.

Umpqua Bank shifted its hours so it was only open three days per week, according to an employee at the bank who declined to be identified.

Bodenhamer said that restaurants are using reservations not only to prepare for the amount of customers dining out that night, but to make sure they have the employee capacity needed to accommodate guests.

With labor being the highest expense for the service sector, expect some of those restaurants to close down, Sanders said.

“You’ll see local businesses, some of them who can’t afford the labor or don’t have space on their margin — ice cream stores, for example, or restaurants — will close down,” Sanders said.

Keep calm and carry on

Events that the Chamber of Commerce would typically host to support local businesses have been put on hold while these employers attempt to navigate this new normal. Bodenhamer said that not being able to “maximize demand” for local businesses was frustrating knowing what they had been through over the past 20 months.

“Some businesses have more business than they can handle and other businesses are still trying to ramp back up,” Bodenhamer said. “So it’s a very individualized service, which makes our job more complicated.”

A similar story is playing out at Bolt Staffing, and people like Sanders are waiting for workers or businesses to settle their demands.

“I can’t say when that’s going to be,” he said. “The people here just keep showing up and keep putting their nose to the grindstone, frankly, because they want to be here. And you can’t really put a price on that.”

But the plan forward is the same one that has helped the community survive the pandemic: working together to support local businesses through additions of affordable housing, creating better public transportation and working with other North Bay cities to create economic policies.

“There’s a lot of businesses that are probably still just kind of hanging on by a thread,” Bodenhamer said, “but they’re hanging on.”

