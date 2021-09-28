Workers, employers at stalemate over wages, leading to closures across Sonoma Valley

Whether picking up checks or dropping off deposits, residents who bank at Bank of America on West Napa Street have periodically found a locked door during business hours.

The staff at the Sonoma branch has been “consolidated” to work at other branches, said Colleen Haggerty, the senior vice president of media relations for Bank of America. Umpqua Bank is now only open three days a week, as it begins efforts to shutter its local branch. Earlier this summer, Top That Frozen Yogurt also shut its doors for the final time.

The issue underlying these closures: a lack of employees.

Sonoma Valley is seeing a good old-fashioned stand-off between businesses and laborers, and it may take some time before either side relents.

Emerging out of the pandemic-addled economy is a shift in the balance between workers and businesses, one that gives workers more power to choose their own destiny. Signing bonuses and wage increases have swelled amid demand for employees, meanwhile job boards are overrun for hospitality roles like food runners, line cooks and servers.

“Our economy is not set up to shut everything down by 80% or 100% and then ratchet it back up all in a two-month or six-month period,” said Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, referring to the many months of uncertainty spawned by the pandemic.

But as the local market attempts to shift back into high gear, there are three major roadblocks standing in the way of a full recovery from the pandemic-plagued economy, said Calvin Sanders, a controller at Bolt Staffing in Sonoma, a business based on connecting employers and employees.

A lack of affordable housing in Sonoma Valley and California at-large, a shifting economy that relies more on college-educated jobs than service jobs, and unemployment aid that has given workers the financial stability to choose when to re-enter the workforce, have all contributed to challenges for employers, Sanders said.

Patience for the pay off

Most pandemic-related unemployment aid ended Sept. 4, but Sanders and his co-workers “have not seen an immediate increase in applicant numbers here at Bolt Staffing, so we’re waiting to see what happens,” he said.

While the demand for workers has returned to pre-pandemic levels, the supply of workers has not, Sanders said. Unemployment dropped to 5.3% in August, the lowest since the pandemic sent shock waves into the economy, but still far above the 2.2% rate seen in September 2019. And with each position Bolt Staffing is able to fill, they’re having to put in twice the amount of work, Sanders said.

As a result, consumers are seeing longer wait times, periodic closures of major entities like Bank of America and, in some rare cases, closures of businesses unable to adapt to changing market conditions like Top That Frozen Yogurt shop.

And until the market finds an equilibrium between wages and employment, the key will be patience, Bodenhamer said. Solutions for the largest problems facing businesses are years away.

“The cost of housing. That’s been our problem before,” Bodenhamer said. “And it's going to take a really long time to unwind that issue.”

Housing, a barrier to workers

The median sales price of a home in Sonoma is $878,000, which makes the City of Sonoma unaffordable for many low- and middle-income families, Bodenhamer said.

Rent isn’t much better. The fair market price for a a 2-bedroom apartment in Sonoma is $1,970, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. That means someone would have to earn $37.88 per hour to avoid spending more than 30% of their income on housing, the commonly threshold suggested.

However, a quick scan of any online job board shows dozens of positions in the $15-$25 an hour range, the bulk of which are in Sonoma’s robust hospitality sector.

“There’s frankly a massive opportunity for any of the marginalized folks or immigrants or anybody who wants to come to our area for a better life,” Sanders said, but “because we don’t build new homes in Sonoma Valley ... that’s obviously making it difficult.”

But it’s not just low-income service workers who are struggling to find housing, many mid-range workers are also priced out.

“It’s firefighters that earn a good amount of money. It’s at the hospital, doctors and surgeons who in another community might live in a nice hillside fancy house,” Bodenhamer said. “Here, the reasonable compensation might afford them the opportunity to live in a condo or something.”

Sonoma’s economy outpaces the population because of the tourism industry, Bodenhamer said, adding strain on the housing market.