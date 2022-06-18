Young Black entrepreneurs in Sonoma County find opportunity via the retail route

Max Foster already had been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug before he opened his Walkin’ On Water footwear store on Mendocino Avenue in March.

Foster was an owner and operator of his own semitrailer truck, but he found additional opportunity with his store located near Santa Rosa High School where the 33-year-old once attended. Walkin’ On Water specializes by selling sneakers that consumers can’t get at national chains or would have to travel to San Francisco or Oakland to purchase.

“Ninety percent of the shoes we sell, you can’t go into a Foot Locker and buy them,” Foster said. “They don’t release them where they are 1 million or 5 million pairs of shoes and have them in stock. It’s hard to find them.”

The shoes he sells are not cheap from a listing on the store’s Instagram page. A pair of Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy,” which were first released as a retro version in 2000, sells for $200. A pair of blue RevengeXStorm shoes that resemble old-school Vans was listed at $130. The store also sells shirts and hats.

Foster and his 20-year-old manager scout different locations to buy the shoes and then resell the products given the continuing demand for sneakers, which are now typically released in limited amounts. In fact, there is a term for hard-core enthusiasts called “sneakerheads,” who collect and trade sneakers as a hobby.

“The sneaker game has totally changed and it is actually bigger than ever,” Foster said.

Foster is one of a growing list of young Black entrepreneurs in Sonoma County who have recently found the retail space a good segment to build their business. They include Michael Walker, who is co-owner of the Slick Bridge store at the Santa Rosa Plaza that specializes on hip-hop apparel; and Abrea Tillman of LA Beauty and Hair, which sells premium wigs and hair care products designed for Black women.

Their small size means that they are nimbler to chart and respond to consumer demand than either Wal-Mart or Target, and they obsessively use such social media platforms as Instagram and Facebook to tout the latest selections to entice customers.

They also are following other younger entrepreneurs in the area who have used a similar model even in the era of digital shopping dominated by Amazon. They include twin sisters Cristina Wilson Hudlin and Michelle Wilson Bien of Ooh La Luxe, who have a booming online business along with Healdsburg and Santa Rosa locations for their women’s clothing store; and Mercedes Hernandez, owner of the popular Bow N Arrow Clothing in Cotati and the recently opened Holee Vintage in Santa Rosa.

Walker said such activity has spread so much that he sees a lot of younger people using it as a side gig, buying products at brick-and-mortar locations and then reselling on their own on a bigger digital platform such as StockX.

“A lot of kids are buying and reselling. It’s pretty crazy. They have their mindset on it,” Walker said.

Fiori Gudat, owner of Fiori’s Boutique in Santa Rosa, models one of her traditional East African dresses that she sells via her Instagram site.

But several also say it is good to develop a niche where such products are difficult to obtain and your store becomes a trusted source for customers. That’s the case for Fiori Gudat, who started her Fiori’s Boutique online store in 2020 to import traditional East African clothing.

Gudat immigrated with her family from Eritrea to the United States and landed in Santa Rosa in 2003 and later graduated from Piner High School.

“I always knew I wanted to do a business. I just didn’t know exactly what type of business I wanted to do,” Gudat said.

She tried being a hairdresser in Los Angeles but found her passion was more in the fashion world.

Gudat works with a partner in Ethiopia who helps her source the clothing for her digital store. Fellow East African immigrants have had a difficult time in securing such traditional dresses in this country, which are very important for such ceremonies as weddings and baptisms.

She also was able to be able to design her own dresses as well to her customer’s taste.

“I start posting on Instagram and it started taking off,” said Gudat, a 28-year-old who also works full time at a residential group home as she grows her business. “I didn’t know how fast it was going to take off until I started posting on Instagram and had people (inquiring) from D.C. and Seattle.”

She said she eventually wants to open a brick-and-mortar store but digital sales will always be driving her sales.

“I want it to be worldwide and you can be anywhere and order from me. I have all these different ideas that I really want to make it a million-dollar business and upgrade from there,” she said.

Foster said he also sees additional opportunity, estimating he may be able to do more than $400,000 in sales this year.

“We have been killing it,” he said. “You just got really know which ones to get and what sells for you.”

