ArtStanding - Open Air Art Exhibit at Sonoma Mountain and Vineyards

This is an art exhibit extraordinaire, one you will not want to miss!

Tree Perch by Mary Lee Rybar ©2020

Over 30 Bay Area artists will be participating in ArtStanding, an OPEN AIR ART EXHIBIT to be held at Gundlach Bundshcu Winery on Sunday, September 20th from 11 - 5. With art as one backdrop, Sonoma Mountain and vineyards another, this day offers an epic visual feast. We invite you to join us for this unique event in a beautiful setting. We are grateful to Gundlach Bundschu for their proactive protocol regarding safety measures required to make an event like this possible.

Reservations

Reservations are required for a wine tasting and the art exhibit. Make your reservation at www.gunbun.com/visit

Guests can select either the Vista Courtyard or Bacchus Lounge and follow prompts for time, and number in party.

Register as guest, under zip code is a box for special instructions

Image by Julia Pozsgai ©2020

For a list of exhibiting artists please visit www.artstandingpopupgallery.com.