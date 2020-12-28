Wild Goat Bistro: Community, creativity, love and food

We are blessed with a county chock full of delectable eateries, each one a kind of love letter of flavors to both residents and visitors to Sonoma County. Discovering Wild Goat Bistro, either through a friend, by suggestion or exploration, is to find that hidden gem, wishing you had discovered it sooner.

Set in the heart of Petaluma, tucked in the historic Petaluma Mill, Wild Goat bistro reflects the love and care for community, food and employees that owners Sharon and Nancy pour into their eatery. With a deference to the sea and everything wild mixed with a veneration of what we all hold dear, especially now amid the pandemic, a heartfelt welcome and cuisine that mixes the nuances of an east coast vibe with the freshness of sunny California eatables, Sharon and Nancy, like so many restaurant owners, remind me of Olympic athletes that make you forget all the hard work and notice only the end result.

The Bistro opened around 11 years ago, with Nancy at the helm, committed to creatively playing with ingredients that would mix well with the inventive talents of chef Victor Escobar who came to the bistro from some venerable establishments in Napa and local environs. Speaking with Sharon and Nancy the other day, seeing what it takes to support almost 40 employees and orchestrate hospitality and meal planning gave me a deeper respect and an eye opener into the choreography of running a memorable restaurant, especially with the openings and closings, the newer take-out menus and the challenge of preparing meals with only the freshest organic and local ingredients.

Hamburger like no other, at the Wild Goat Bistro

One of the things I love about Wild Goat Bistro is that they cater to palettes of every category and age. Vegan, vegetarian or carnivores will love the extensive menu selections, each bursting with imaginative flavors not found elsewhere. When a five-year-old member of our family asked his sister for the crust of her cheese and pepperoni pizza, I would call that practically a miracle. Crust, my little friend, when have you ever loved the crust? And when a husband who is practically a pizza connoisseur, having partaken of possibly hundreds and hundreds of pizzas in his lifetime states “I’ve never tasted a pizza quite like this,” as he’s trying to grab the last slice of Into The Woods pizza from the box I brought home, I’d call that one exquisite pizza with its superlatives of cheese, onions caramelized to perfection, mix of exotic wild mushrooms and other toppings. We also enjoyed the Mediterranean, another one of Nancy’s creatively inspired recipes. Being of a passionate, environmentally conscious mind, I am so grateful they provide to-go containers friendly to the environment.

The Woods pizza on the right, is exquisite with its superlatives of cheese, onions caramelized to perfection, mix of exotic wild mushrooms and other toppings

At home, noshing down the pizza, polenta fries, Off The Hook salad with just the right touch of tangy, citrusy dressing and the dessert of delectable gluten-free carrot cake with its fluffy cloud of cream cheese frosting, with an addition of the rich yet somehow impossibly light texture and flavor of their signature caramel topping, family meal time morphed into fun-time taking turns describing our impressions of each bite we took, using as many descriptive words as possible. “Yum!” “Sweet” and “More” emanate from the three- and five-year-olds. The whole family experience was reminiscent of wine tasting with extra complex flavors added, while being able to also include the little ones.

“Sweet dreams are made of these.”

As the holidays progress trying out the bistro’s Vegan Nutty Egg-Nog Holiday Cheesecake with a side of that exquisite caramel topping could bubble-up forgotten memories of holidays past. It is only available until the New Year and worth every slow bite.

As our fast and furious lives have slowed down to a thoughtful and savoring pace, we can take the time to immerse ourselves in our communities in new and fresh ways by partaking in the offerings of our favorite restaurants and the discovery of newly found eateries and treat ourselves and those we love with care. Whether it is creating a tasting experience for ourselves, if we live alone, have loud and lively little ones underfoot, or we create a zoom tasting experience with family and friends, the complex flavors you can take home from Wild Goat Bistro will lift your occasion over the top. Check out their wine list. The charming owners of the bistro can whisk you away with their wine adventures.

When you go:

6 Petaluma Blvd. North #A5

Petaluma, CA 94952

707-658-1156

