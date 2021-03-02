For seasoned soap opera superstar Eduardo Yáñez, streaming is a good thing

Eduardo Yáñez is one of Mexico’s and Latin America’s most well-known heartthrobs, starring as the leading man with his good looks and six feet three inches tall athletic frame in some of the world’s biggest Spanish-language soap operas of the past few decades.

At 60, Yáñez, who has worked in Hollywood since the mid-1990’s, remains busy with projects in both the U.S. and Mexico. The actor’s career has given a turn for the better during the digital revolution and pandemic, as he is currently appearing in two popular Spanish-language series airing on Netflix with “Falsa Identidad” (False Identity) and “La Reina del Sur,” (The Queen of the South), with the latter expected to return for a third season later this year.

“I feel good about all that I’ve accomplished so far,” says the actor in his deep, manly timbre during an exclusive phone interview from Mexico City, where he was slated to join the current production of the highly awaited telenovela “Si Nos Dejan” (If They Let Us) for Mexican giant network Televisa. “Acting never stops. I’ve always said that an actor never ‘arrives’ but keeps on learning until the day he dies.”

Nevertheless, days after this interview, the actor left the high-profile soap opera reportedly due to health reasons. Media reports quote him as saying he is suffering pain from a recent kidney surgery.

But if he recovers soon, Yáñez could join the production of “La Reina del Sur” this summer.

“They start shooting in May but my character enters later,” says Yáñez. “I play Governor Antonio Alcalá, a prominent politician who was introduced in season two.”

The governor has a romantic affair with La Reina’s main character, Teresa Mendoza (played by none other than the uber-popular Kate del Castillo), a Mexican woman who leads a powerful Spanish cartel. The series is a co-production of Telemundo and Netflix.

“Luckily, the Telemundo company seems to like the way I work, we made a good team, and they liked my character from the second season,” says the actor. “So, thank God, they include me in the third season.”

He boasts of being able to work with two competing global TV networks Telemundo and Televisa, something rare in Latin media, saying that he can join any projects with companies that like and want his performance.

In search of a better life, and better acting parts

It was precisely Telemundo that brought Yáñez to the United States in the early 1990’s for the making of two telenovelas in Spanish, “Marielena” and “Guadalupe,” becoming the first soap operas from the then new company that were able to best Univision in the ratings war. He also had dreams of breaking into Hollywood.

“I came here looking for better opportunities,” says the hunky actor. At the time, he was already a megastar in his native Mexico thanks to popular movies like the modern western “La muerte cruzó el Rio Bravo” (Death crossed the Rio Grande), where Yáñez enthralled movie audiences in his breakthrough role, playing “Fernando,” a Vietnam War veteran who avenges his father’s slaying. Decked in a Stetson Rancher hat, Marlboro Man Jacket, classic 80’s high-waisted designer jeans that showed-off his perky derriere and wielding a sawed-off Lupara shotgun, the then new actor went on to become a bona fide star.

Marquee poster for the movie La muerte cruzó el Río Bravo (Death Crossed the Rio Grande), a 1985 flick starring Eduardo Yáñez in his breakthrough role. (Photo courtesy of ESME productions).

Later he was cast as the leading man in successful telenovelas like “Tú eres mi destino” (You Are My Destiny), the historical series “Senda de Gloria” (Road to Glory) and the teenage soap “Dulce Desafío” (Sweet Challenge) in the 80’s and the period telenovela “Yo Compro esa Mujer” (I Buy that Woman), the latter based on the Alexandre Dumas classic novel, "The Count of Monte Cristo.”.

Once relocated to L.A., he pursued English-language projects in Tinseltown.

“For an actor, going to Hollywood is like getting a master’s or PHD degree,” he says. “You reach a moment when you aspire to more.”

He got small roles in films like “Striptease,” “Wild Things,” and “The Punisher” and made appearances in series’ like “Savannah,” “Soldier of Fortune,” “Sleeper Cell,” and “Cold Case.”

He starred in “Held-Up,” a comedy with Jamie Foxx. However, the major roles in Hollywood were not coming.

The road back home

Up until the mid-2000s, few Latino actors led film and television projects. So in 2005 Yáñez went back to Mexico to lead the soap opera “La Verdad Oculta” (The Hidden Truth), which won several awards including best actor for Yáñez. Other successful telenovelas would follow, such as “Destilando Amor” (Distilled Love), “Fuego en La Sangre” (Burning for Revenge), and “Corazón Salvaje” (Wild Heart). His superstar status was in Latin America was assured.

For years, Yáñez has been going back and forth working in Mexico and Hollywood, appearing in minor roles in series’ like “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and films like “A Change of Heart” and “Make Love Great Again” and Spanish-language project such as the TV series “Don Quixote,” “Amores con Trampa” and “Miedo a la Verdad” and movies like He !Matado a Mi Marido!

Aided by his handsome looks, Yáñez has mainly played romantic roles throughout his career but in recent years his range has diversified to include comedies and crime in TV and films.

A really good bad guy

And the movie star hunks seems to have developed a taste for playing bad guys.

He plays a criminal psychopath in the Netlfix series “Falsa Identidad.” The family/crime drama is about two strangers who pretend to be married to start a new life away from enemies in the criminal underworld. The series first became a hit on the U.S. Spanish-language network Telemundo in 2019 and then moved to Netflix, where it’s still currently available.

In that series Yáñez’s Mateo Corona is a broken-hearted policeman who turns to corruption, torture and human trafficking after discovering his wife cheated on him. The actor says he loves the complexity of the role.

“He’s a complex sociopath with a deep personal trauma,” states Yáñez, expressing some sympathy for his character’s inner suffering. “He was an honest cop, but corruption entered his life as he rose through the ranks, later getting involved with the mafia when his life and family were threatened.”

Eventually denounced, Corona leaves law enforcement for organized crime, trafficking first in young women who remind him of the unfaithful wife he killed, and later in migrants he sends to the United States.

With two popular series on Netflix, Yáñez believes that streaming has opened up doors for actors.

“It’s benefitted artists because we have more opportunities, more work; otherwise, you’re only limited to cinema or television.”