Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee donates $1,000 to UndocuFund

UndocuFund, a Graton nonprofit organization that helps undocumented and low-income people, especially during disasters, is one of the latest organizations to receive a $1,000 donation from Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee.

McGee, 35, who grew up in Forestville and graduated from El Molino High School, pledged in February to give away $1,000 a day “to a cause or organization that has been working to protect and support the rights and livelihoods of those that have been most threatened.”

He announced the latest donation in a March 9 tweet:

“#TodayIGive to http://undocufund.org. Sonoma County’s Latinx population make up 70% of the COVID cases but only 30% of the population,” McKee posted on his Twitter account today. “Many are immigrants who are not eligible for government assistance and have no paid sick leave. These human beings need support.”

“We are truly greatly appreciative,” said Omar Medina, the program coordinator of UndocuFund, who also is a Santa Rosa City Schools board member.

The nonprofit formed three years ago to assist undocumented immigrants hurt by the Tubbs fire, has provided nearly $5 million to more than 5,000 local families, Medina said.

Locally, McKee has also given money to Farm to Pantry in Healdsburg, Forget Me Not Farm in Santa Rosa, Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville, Positive Images in Santa Rosa and TLC Child & Family Services in Sebastopol.

“Life has been incredibly generous to me,” McKee wrote in his multi-part tweet announcing the donations. “Never did I think that my journey would take me from a dead-end, dirt road in a tiny town in Northern California to some of the biggest stages, in front of the best fans, as a member of one of the most successful bands in the world.”

Imagine Dragons burst onto the national stage with its 2012 hit “It’s Time.” Since then the group has won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, a Grammy, one MTV Music award and a World Music Award.