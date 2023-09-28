Every artist at this year’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is worth seeing.

The best strategy is to listen to their music before the festival and see who most appeals to you. But go with the flow; if you hear something you like, let the music pull you in.

Here are some highlights:

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram: This young bluesman took the world by storm as a teenager. Now 24, he’s been called the second coming of B.B. King and plays with the ferocity of a young Buddy Guy. 2:30 p.m. Friday on Towers of Gold stage.

John Craigie: With his quirky and introspective yet deeply human songs, Craigie’s stories are as engaging as his music. He’s been called the heir to John Prine. 3:20 p.m. Friday on Swan stage.

Margo Cilker: A fifth-generation Northern Californian, Cilker comes from a family deeply rooted in the Santa Clara Valley since it was home to orchards rather than tech startups. She sings gorgeously about nature, family and transition, and how to move forward when there’s no going back. 4:10 p.m. Friday on Horseshoe Hill stage.

Thee Sacred Souls: Anyone who loves 1970s soul music should see this. Thee Sacred Souls carry on the Daptone sound of the late, great Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. 5:50 p.m. Friday on Banjo stage.

The Third Mind: Led by singer-songwriter Dave Alvin, this neo-psychedelic band is a departure for the Southern California guitarist. The Third Mind also includes Camper Van Beethoven’s Victor Krummenacher. 3:50 p.m. Saturday on Swan stage.

Irma Thomas: Hardly Strictly has a knack for paying tribute to living legends, such as 82-year-old singer Irma Thomas, known as the “Soul Queen of New Orleans.” 6 p.m. Saturday on Rooster stage.

Say She She: This soulful female trio is sure to get the festival’s final day off to a rousing start. 11 a.m. Sunday on Swan stage.

The Heavy Heavy: This British band harks back to the experimental music of the 1960s with modern freshness. Perfect for the park. 11:40 a.m. Sunday on Towers of Gold stage.

Neal Francis: A pianist with a retro rock groove that’s a little bit Elton with a dash of Dr. John. 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Towers of Gold stage.

Never Come Down: This young bluegrass band from the Northwest proves you don’t have to be from Appalachia to understand the music of the hills and hollers. 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Horseshoe Hill stage.

Full schedule: hardlystrictlybluegrass.com/schedule