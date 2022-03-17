Sonoma International Film Fest celebrating 25th anniversary

Venues include the Sebastiani Theatre, Andrews Hall and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. See related story about the most anticipated films this year. Film descriptions, screening times, tickets and event information: www.sonomafilmfest.org .

The Sonoma International Film Festival in downtown Sonoma begins Wednesday, March 23, with an opening night film called “The Lost City.” The festival concludes March 27 with “The Butcher’s Daughter,” about a fashion editor who inherits a butchery.

Emily Charrier of the Sonoma Index-Tribune contributed to this story.

The festival worked with Sonoma vintner and filmmaker Robert Kamen, of “Karate Kid” fame, to make a collection of four commemorative plates featuring the festival’s 25th anniversary logo, along with quotes from some of Kamen’s best-loved movie lines like “Wax on, wax off.” The plates, which cost $100 each or $350 for four, can be purchased without attending the festival.

Also as part of the film festival, chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir will host a “Plates & Places” lunch at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25 (special ticket and RSVP required). Weir will share some TV segments from her PBS show of the places she’s traveled to.

Attendees at that screening also will be treated to Estes’ Black Pig gourmet bacon popcorn, and her Black Pig Meat Company food truck will be parked outside the Cogir Hospitality Tent.

“The Kitchenistas” documents a Latina-led movement in southern California to improve their community’s health and well-being. Program graduates, called “kitchenistas,” are mentoring and developing a sisterhood to bring high-quality food and cooking to their homes, schools and neighborhoods.

On Thursday, March 24, and again on Saturday, March 26, Estes will discuss Farm to Pantry, a gleaning powerhouse that harvests unwanted local farm produce to benefit underserved communities. She’ll talk before the screening of “The Kitchenistas” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.).

During the dinner event, noted chefs will prepare a five-course meal to accompany a series of movie shorts, and Pépin will be honored with the first Sonoma International Film Festival Culinary Excellence Award, which includes a $10,000 donation to the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

This year, there’s plenty of delicious dining fun at the Sonoma International Film Festival, including an all-star dinner with legendary French chef Jacques Pépin on Thursday, March 24, (sorry, it’s already sold out) and treats from TV personality and local chef Duskie Estes (of Zazu and Black Piglet), now the executive director for the nonprofit Farm to Pantry.

The Sonoma International Film Festival, known for screening independent and international films that are hard to find elsewhere, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bang starting Wednesday, March 23.

For the first time since 2019, the festival has a full slate of live screenings, appearances by A-list actors, culinary eventsand post-film parties featuring live dance bands such as Afrolicious.

“For our 25th anniversary, we’re trying to step it up and make it as spectacular as we can,” said Kevin McNeely, the festival’s artistic director.

More than 120 films, including 79 premiers and shorts, will screen March 23 to 27.

What distinguishes the festival, he said, is that it goes beyond film to celebrate food, wine and music.

Most programs wrap up between 8 and 9 p.m. so festival-goers can enjoy a late dinner or the evening parties.

And the theaters, such as the Sebastiani, are top shelf.

“The screens are big, the sound is big,” McNeely said. “We make sure when these filmmakers come that their films look great on the screen.”

The festival features films, such as Kestrin Pantera’s “Pretty Problems,” that are smart, fun, accessible and in many cases set in the North Bay. And it avoids inscrutable art pieces that confound viewers, McNeely said.

“We don’t want people coming out of films scratching their heads.”

Held at eight venues within walking distance of Sonoma Plaza, the festival scored the new Sandra Bullock film, “The Lost City,” for opening night on Wednesday, March 23.

Bullock stars as a reclusive romance author who gets kidnapped while researching an exotic locale. Channing Tatum plays a book-cover model who seeks to rescue the missing writer.

“The Lost City” also stars Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter” fame. Directors Aaron Nee and Adam Nee (they’re brothers) will be on hand to speak about the film.

McNeely is thrilled that actor Jacqueline Bisset will attend the March 25 screening of “Loren & Rose,” a story of deepening connection between a promising young filmmaker and a legendary actress looking to revive her career.

Bisset will receive the festival’s Cinematic Excellence Award in recognition of her body of work, which has included “Bullitt” and “Day for Night.”

“Loren & Rose” takes place during a three-course meal as the conversation leaps from the love of art to making sense of grief.

“If you liked ‘My Dinner With Andre,’ you’re going to love this film,” McNeely said. “The interchange between Jacqueline Bisset and this young kid is fantastic and really gives her a platform to show what a wonderfully gifted actress she is.”

All filmmakers are offered lodging and invited to stay for the entire festival so they can watch their colleagues’ films and connect with festival attendees, he said.

These touchs speak to what makes the festival so beloved by filmmakers, actors and those who attend: Gratitude and community infuse every event.

Even well-known actors such as Karen Allen (“Animal House,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”), whose 2019 film “Colewell” screened at the festival, mingle with the public and are highly approachable.

Allen, who also has worked as a director, will speak to Sonoma Valley High School film students at a screening of their films at the Sebastiani Theatre, at 9 a. m. on Wednesday, March 23.

The students, enrolled in the media arts program, produce films that reveal what’s on their minds and what’s important to them, McNeely said.

“The place is standing room only, and they get to see their films on the big silver screen at the Sebastiani Theatre,” he said, noting that the screening is open to the public.

Many of the students go to top film programs at USC, UCLA and other universities. Some have started their own production company; they have a film at the festival this year called “Sonomawood,” which focuses on the Sonoma film festival.

As for Allen, who grew up rural Illinois, film was “a very exotic faraway world.” As a child, she didn’t imagine she’d be an actor, she said.

But movies have provided her with “an incredible life, working with extraordinary people and traveling to places I might never have visited.”

She appreciates the opportunity to share with students that you don’t have to be an actor or director to have a career in film. There are cinematographers, film editors, production designers, sound editors, set decorators and many other jobs.

“My favorite question ever was when a little girl raised her hand in the middle of the theater. She said, ‘My question is, how did you act with the music playing so loud?’”

As in many fields, Allen said, you have to “start at the bottom and work your way up.”

Allen has an affection for Sonoma County that began some 40 years ago when she starred in “Shoot the Moon” with Diane Keaton and Albert Finney.

“Even though I was in Sonoma only for maybe three weeks when we shot ‘Shoot the Moon,’ it had a profound impact on me,” Allen said. “I just loved it.”

Looking back on the festival’s history, McNeely recalled that 25 years ago, “a group of us wanted to have a good excuse to have a big party on Saturday night and show a lot of mediocre films.”

Today, the festival gets more than 800 submissions from filmmakers in 30-plus countries, attracts top actors and directors and screens superb films, many which don’t get distribution or shown on Netflix.

“Unless you go to the film festival,” McNeely said, “you’ll never have a chance to see them.”

Michael Shapiro’s writes about music and film for The Press Democrat and other publications. Reach him through michaelshapiro.net.