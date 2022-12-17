13 years ago, 'Avatar 2' was impossible. Inside the groundbreaking plan to pull it off

In the long-awaited sea-quel"Avatar: The Way of Water," now in theaters, James Cameron delivers on his promise to explore Pandora's glittering oceans 13 years after the historic success of 2009's hybrid live-action/motion-capture epic "Avatar." But bringing the blockbuster follow-up to life required the Oscar-winning filmmaker, cinematographer Russell Carpenter and a team of actors, experts and technicians to achieve the "impossible" yet again.

Their biggest challenge? Hint: It covers 71% of Earth's surface.

In 2013, Cameron, armed with thousands of pages of notes expanding the world of Pandora, decided on the aquatic setting and set a team of writers to pen the sequels. But Jon Landau, who has produced all of Cameron's films since "Titanic," immediately foresaw a problem: The technological processes used to capture actors playing Na'vi on dry sets did not yet exist for capturing them wet. "Right away we started doing R&D," he said, "because no one had ever done performance capture underwater."

Set years after the events of " Avatar " in a new corner of Pandora, "The Way of Water" finds ex-Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Omatikaya warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their four children taking refuge with the seafaring Metkayina clan, with whom they must adapt to ocean life to survive. Characters swim, bond and battle beneath the surface for more than half the film, gliding astride sleek mounts on creatures called ilu and alongside the massive, whale-like tulkun.

They dive in and out of the ocean while racing at high speeds, commune and communicate while floating far beneath the surface and engage in harrowing action sequences — all of which the cast and stunt teams performed, outfitted with special wet suits and facial capture camera rigs, while free diving in the water.

Nearly a decade after its conception, Cameron's sequel required innovation on par with the original: the development of a new, underwater cinematic vernacular, and the technology to capture it. Here's how they pulled it off.

'Our movies are big movies'

For virtual production supervisor Ryan Champney, the way into "The Way of Water" began in his bathtub.

Champney, whose credits include the Cameron- and Landau-produced "Alita: Battle Angel," had worked on the first "Avatar's" Simulcam system, which allowed Cameron to see computer-generated elements integrated into live action in real time, as well as the robotic eye-line technology that allows human actors to play opposite physical, pre-programmed representations of their 9-foot-tall Na'vi co-stars on set.

Coming aboard the sequels in 2012, Champney was part of a small team tasked with building on technology used in the first movie and translating it into a water setting without losing the nuances of an actor's performance in the motion capture process.

"Most movies get greenlit, there's a couple of months of prep and there are limits to what you can get done," he said. "And I think Jim has this ability to be, like, we've got to do this — whether or not other people adopt this, let's push things forward."

At first, production experimented shooting dry for wet, with performers in motion capture suits rigged on wires in the air, approximating in-water movement. Needless to say, Cameron didn't go for it. "We did A-B comparisons to show to Jim and said, 'Can you tell the difference?'" Champney said. "He said, 'I don't need to. We're going with the underwater solution.' He didn't even look at the test."

Experiments at home, then in Landau's swimming pool, established methods for waterproofing cameras in submersible housings. But the water itself presented new issues. "We quickly found out that the infrared gets absorbed in water, which is normally how we do motion capture, so we had to go to ultraviolet light ... that would transmit through water but would also be picked up by the camera sensor," Champney said. "There wasn't a lot of information out there on the topic, so it was a lot of trial and error."

As methodologies clicked into place, tests graduated to bigger and bigger locations — a scuba training pool where a single figure could be captured in 3D; a large outdoor tank that could hold more performers.

In the process, said Landau, "we realized that the performance capture system that worked above the water wasn't going to work under the water. We needed to create two different volumes, as we call it, but they had to work in sync with one another, because we need to be capturing someone jumping in above and capturing them below and making all those things work together."

While Landau declined to reveal the cost of the research and development phase for the sequels — "The Way of Water" has an estimated budget of $350 million — he credits studio 20th Century Fox with meeting the production's unique needs. (The first "Avatar" scored a lifetime gross of $2.92 billion, still the box-office champ of all time.)