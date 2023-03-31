Every summer, a large number of dog-loving humans travel to Petaluma to enter their delightfully odd-looking puppy pals in the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. While it is impossible to determine what the dogs think of the experience – or what hopes and dreams they might have for national fame should they actually win – for many of the humans, the benefits, should their aesthetically-challenged pooches capture the big prize, are considerable.

Take last year’s winner, a 17-year-old Chinese crested Chihuahua mix name Mr. Happy Face, and his caretaker, Jeneda Benally. Nearly a year after claiming the title of World’s Ugliest Dog, Mr. Happy Face is now a certified celebrity, regularly traveling for public appearances and television shows, drawing new fans to his Instagram account, and even popping up in national publications like Washington Post. on March 5.

The story, posted online March 5, begins with an account of how Benally and Mr. Happy Face experienced a chance encounter with a musical superstar while appearing on NBC’s “Today” show after his big win last year.

According to the story, which Benally related to the reporter some months afterwards, she and the Ugly Dog champion had just finished the live TV segment outside of the NBC studios in New York City when they were enthusiastically greeted by the show’s next guest: major pop star Kesha (“Your Love is My Drug,” “Blow,” Praying,“ her name formerly stylized as Ke$ha), who was somehow already familiar with Mr. Happy Face.

“OMG, is that him? Is that THE dog?” Kesha is quoted as having asked. And that is when Mr. Happy Face enjoyed a generous head-scratching from the hand of a major musical star.

For what it’s worth, Petaluma did get mentioned a time or two in the “Today” segment, and received a single mention in the Washington Post story, which goes on to describe how Benally found Mr. Happy Face in a Prescott, Arizona animal shelter in 2021. Originally hoping for a large “protective” canine, she found herself unexpectedly bonding with the semi-deformed, tumor-plagued Chihuahua, despite the fact that the staff, who reportedly said the dog might be half alien, predicted Mr. Happy Face had no more than six weeks to live. And now, 19 months later, not only is the elderly dog still alive and happy, Benally is quoted as saying that her somewhat shocking-looking best friend is full aware of how much he is loved.

This year’s Sonoma-Marin Fair will take place from June 21-25 with the theme “The Fairest in the Land.” Applications for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest are now open, and will close on June 21. The contest will take place on June 23.

A list of rules, along with the application, can be found on the website at Sonoma-MarinFair.org.