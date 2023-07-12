2023 Emmys: A complete list of nominations in major categories

The 2023 Emmy nominations were revealed Wednesday, setting the scene for TV’s biggest stars to take the stage on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

“Succession” and “Abbott Elementary” were among the critics’ favorites throughout the 2022-23 TV season, while “The Bear” and “The Last of Us” were also roundly praised.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/shV9zspcTWU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The September show could prove to be an interesting spectacle, as TV and movie writers represented by the Writers Guild of America went on strike beginning May 2 and have remained off the job for more than two months.

Drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Caul Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Guest actress in a drama series

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Storm Reid, “The Last of Us”

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Guest actor in a drama series

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Lamar Johnson, “The Last of Us”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”

Limited or anthology series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead actress in a limited series

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Lead actor in a limited series

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Supporting actress in a limited series

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Supporting actor in a limited series

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Reality competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Television movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2″

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

