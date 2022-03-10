Melissa Etheridge bringing new album of unreleased songs to Santa Rosa, Napa

Throughout her life, music has brought healing to Melissa Etheridge, the Grammy-winning musician and gay rights activist.

Music helped her as a young adult before she came out publicly as a lesbian. It brought her solace and hope after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

But in the wake of her son’s death in 2020, due to opioid addiction, writing songs and performing to adoring audiences has perhaps never been more important to her.

Beckett Cypher, borne by Etheridge’s former partner Julie Cypher using sperm donated by rock legend David Crosby, had a history of opioid use.

He couldn’t cope with the isolation of sheltering in place, Etheridge said, which had begun about two months before his death.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter on May 13, 2020. “My heart is broken.”

While it would have been understandable if Etheridge had shut down, she kept writing and performing, even if she had to do so online.

She doubled down on her pandemic-inspired “Concerts from Home” series, playing favorites and rarities and covering other artists’ songs.

“I’m still writing,” she said in a phone interview with The Press Democrat in late February.

“I’m still creating from my experiences, my feelings, my thoughts, my emotions, my pains, my joys, my hopes and dreams and everything.”

After Beckett’s death, her work is “definitely wiser” and has “more depth,” she said. “Music still saves me every day.”

With the pandemic easing, she’s thrilled to be back on the road. She’ll perform two shows in the North Bay this month, at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa on March 18 and at Napa’s Uptown Theatre on March 23.

“I’m a little ashamed of how much I missed applause,” she said.

“Applause is that energetic acknowledgment that someone received this emotion, this music, and appreciated it, and it affected them. … And oh, I really missed playing with other musicians. I just missed the band.”

New album

Etheridge’s most recent album, “One Way Out,” came out last fall and harks back to her platinum-record heyday of the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

There’s a good reason for that: She wrote these songs then, but some were so personal that Etheridge chose not to release them at the time.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H2lP2J0lcAY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“These are great songs. I was just afraid of them back then,” she said.

Though she didn’t hide it, Etheridge didn’t come out publicly as a lesbian until 1993, the year she released her phenomenally successful album, “Yes I Am.”

That collection had hits such as “I’m The Only One” and “Come to My Window,” songs that launched Etheridge into stratospheric stardom.

In 2013, Etheridge was digging through her catalog and found rollicking songs such as “As Cool As You Try” and “Save Myself” that she’d never released.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8jGN2vX1-Lc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She considered publishing a box set but instead took the best of the unreleased songs and recorded them with her band from three decades ago.

“One Way Out” features her trademark vocal passion and hard-driving guitar licks. Etheridge, who turned 60 last May, certainly hasn’t mellowed with age.

One song on the new album, “Wild Wild Wild,” is about an affair with a married woman, “and this was before I came out,” Etheridge said.

“I really loved the song, but it was my own self-censoring,” that kept it under wraps, she said. At the time she felt: “I just don’t think I’m ready to do this.”

Though fans view Etheridge as ferociously strong and fiercely confident, she didn’t always feel that way.

When she wrote these songs, in her late 20s and early 30s, she wondered, “Where in the world do I fit in?”

Looking back, she hears “a lot of insecurity on those songs. And that’s one of the reasons I did not put them out. … That tension is what makes the songs so good. It’s nice to go back and sing them but not have to feel that (insecurity) anymore.”

Etheridge said the “One Way Out” compositions fit in well with her live show because “they sound like the old songs.”

Though her early hits, such as “Bring Me Some Water,” don’t reflect where she is in her life now, she still loves performing them.

“I’ve grown up, thank God,” she said. “Yet, I can get out there and sing them. And I love to take them on and become them and join the audience in remembering … and just be there in the moment. I enjoy it much more now than I used to.”