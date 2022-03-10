Subscribe

Melissa Etheridge bringing new album of unreleased songs to Santa Rosa, Napa

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2022, 10:01AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

If You Go

Who: Melissa Etheridge

When: 8 p.m., Friday, March 18

Where: Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Tickets: $59 and up

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 23

Where: Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa

Tickets: $65 and up

Information: 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com

Throughout her life, music has brought healing to Melissa Etheridge, the Grammy-winning musician and gay rights activist.

Music helped her as a young adult before she came out publicly as a lesbian. It brought her solace and hope after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

But in the wake of her son’s death in 2020, due to opioid addiction, writing songs and performing to adoring audiences has perhaps never been more important to her.

Beckett Cypher, borne by Etheridge’s former partner Julie Cypher using sperm donated by rock legend David Crosby, had a history of opioid use.

He couldn’t cope with the isolation of sheltering in place, Etheridge said, which had begun about two months before his death.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter on May 13, 2020. “My heart is broken.”

While it would have been understandable if Etheridge had shut down, she kept writing and performing, even if she had to do so online.

She doubled down on her pandemic-inspired “Concerts from Home” series, playing favorites and rarities and covering other artists’ songs.

“I’m still writing,” she said in a phone interview with The Press Democrat in late February.

“I’m still creating from my experiences, my feelings, my thoughts, my emotions, my pains, my joys, my hopes and dreams and everything.”

After Beckett’s death, her work is “definitely wiser” and has “more depth,” she said. “Music still saves me every day.”

With the pandemic easing, she’s thrilled to be back on the road. She’ll perform two shows in the North Bay this month, at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa on March 18 and at Napa’s Uptown Theatre on March 23.

“I’m a little ashamed of how much I missed applause,” she said.

“Applause is that energetic acknowledgment that someone received this emotion, this music, and appreciated it, and it affected them. … And oh, I really missed playing with other musicians. I just missed the band.”

New album

Etheridge’s most recent album, “One Way Out,” came out last fall and harks back to her platinum-record heyday of the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

There’s a good reason for that: She wrote these songs then, but some were so personal that Etheridge chose not to release them at the time.

“These are great songs. I was just afraid of them back then,” she said.

Though she didn’t hide it, Etheridge didn’t come out publicly as a lesbian until 1993, the year she released her phenomenally successful album, “Yes I Am.”

That collection had hits such as “I’m The Only One” and “Come to My Window,” songs that launched Etheridge into stratospheric stardom.

In 2013, Etheridge was digging through her catalog and found rollicking songs such as “As Cool As You Try” and “Save Myself” that she’d never released.

She considered publishing a box set but instead took the best of the unreleased songs and recorded them with her band from three decades ago.

“One Way Out” features her trademark vocal passion and hard-driving guitar licks. Etheridge, who turned 60 last May, certainly hasn’t mellowed with age.

One song on the new album, “Wild Wild Wild,” is about an affair with a married woman, “and this was before I came out,” Etheridge said.

“I really loved the song, but it was my own self-censoring,” that kept it under wraps, she said. At the time she felt: “I just don’t think I’m ready to do this.”

Though fans view Etheridge as ferociously strong and fiercely confident, she didn’t always feel that way.

When she wrote these songs, in her late 20s and early 30s, she wondered, “Where in the world do I fit in?”

Looking back, she hears “a lot of insecurity on those songs. And that’s one of the reasons I did not put them out. … That tension is what makes the songs so good. It’s nice to go back and sing them but not have to feel that (insecurity) anymore.”

Etheridge said the “One Way Out” compositions fit in well with her live show because “they sound like the old songs.”

Though her early hits, such as “Bring Me Some Water,” don’t reflect where she is in her life now, she still loves performing them.

“I’ve grown up, thank God,” she said. “Yet, I can get out there and sing them. And I love to take them on and become them and join the audience in remembering … and just be there in the moment. I enjoy it much more now than I used to.”

If You Go

Who: Melissa Etheridge

When: 8 p.m., Friday, March 18

Where: Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Tickets: $59 and up

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 23

Where: Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa

Tickets: $65 and up

Information: 707-259-0123, uptowntheatrenapa.com

Despite personal tragedies, Etheridge said she’s found contentment.

After a series of tumultuous relationships, she married actor and producer Linda Wallem in 2014. Etheridge sang her vows to Wallem.

Astoundingly, the two women were born on the same day: May 29, 1961.

Etheridge has won two Grammys, as well as an Academy Award for “I Need to Wake Up” featured in Al Gore’s climate documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

She loves bantering with her fans, even when she slips up as she did during a 2018 show at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg.

“How’re ya doin’ Napa?” Etheridge called out at that concert. Some members of the audience responded with howls of indignation.

She quickly apologized and asked where she was; a fan called out “Sonoma County.”

For the rest of the afternoon, Etheridge emphasized “Sonoma” whenever she spoke to the wine-drenched crowd, turning it into a laugh line.

“What a horrible mistake to make. Oh my God, that was awful,” she said during the recent phone interview.

“You gotta just go with it. You gotta admit it. And you’ve got to make it something,” she said.

Graphic novel

Her creative projects range beyond music; Etheridge’s graphic novel “Heartstrings” is slated for release this summer.

In it she talks about the origins of her guitars, which are named after “strong, influential, powerful women” such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Marlene Dietrich and Kamala Harris.

One of her guitars is named Trouble “because she’s trouble,” Etheridge said. She owns more than 30 Ovation acoustic guitars and another “30-plus electric guitars.”

She brings about 12 guitars on tour. During soundcheck each night, she selects the instruments she feels will best suit the venue and her expected audience.

A longtime advocate for marijuana legalization, Etheridge is involved in a cannabis operation called Etheridge Organics.

The company’s website says Etheridge, after her cancer diagnosis, “discovered” the medical benefits of cannabis “as a pain reliever, appetite stimulant and sleeping aide.”

Nearly 20 years ago, Etheridge ate several cookies that she hadn’t realized had been made with marijuana, inadvertently ingesting a “heroic” dose of THC.

The experience led her to believe that our souls are eternal, which eased her fear of death. This helped her tremendously, she said, during her battle with cancer.

“I went in (to cancer treatment) going, ‘OK, I’m not afraid of death. I know that it’s just a walk on the other side.’ I don’t believe that this is the end of me.”

It wasn’t.

In February 2005, shortly after completing a series of chemotherapy treatments, Etheridge joined Joss Stone at the Grammys to perform the Janis Joplin classic, “Piece of My Heart.”

Her surgeon suggested she wear a hairpiece. Etheridge spoke to her friend Steven Spielberg, who advised her to ditch the wig and “walk out there proud.”

When Etheridge sang the line, “I’m gonna show you, baby, that a woman can be tough,” everybody in the audience was on their feet; many were in tears.

In the days following, countless cancer survivors worldwide tossed aside their wigs.

Once again, Etheridge’s strength and conviction had made her a role model, but, as always, Etheridge was just being true to herself.

Michael Shapiro writes about art and music for The Press Democrat and other publications. Reach him at michaelshapiro.net.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette