Food Network superstar and Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri is sending his pal in “search of some killer small-town dishes” — and he’s headed to Northern California.

Actor and TV presenter Noah Cappe will explore foodie hot spots in Davis and Placerville as part of a new Food Network show, “Best Bite in Town.”

Best known as the longtime host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Fieri has helmed a series of shows and specials, including “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champions” and “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen,” and launched several restaurants.

His latest venture is “Best Bite in Town,” which finds Fieri dispatching Cappe and a revolving lineup of chefs to “explore the local food scene in cities across the country.”

Fieri serves as executive producer on the show.

What is new TV show ‘Best Bite in Town’ about?

In each episode of “Best Bite in Town,” Cappe and two chefs, known as the Bite Club, visit six of the most popular restaurants in a particular city.

“After scouring the town and tasting a wide variety of cuisines, Noah and the Bite Club nominate three exceptional dishes to present to a panel of esteemed culinary judges to determine the best bite in town,” the Food Network said in a news release.

“For years, I’ve been rollin’ out to towns big and small lookin’ for joints serving up amazing dishes. But no matter how many miles I put on the Camaro, I just can’t fit ‘em all into (‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’),” Fieri said in the release. “So, I’ve called in my buddy Noah Cappe and the Bite Club to help me out and they are hittin’ the road to find some killer small-town dishes on their own.”

“It’s more than just finding the best bite in town,” said Cappe, whose credits include “Good Witch” and “The Bachelorette Canada.” “It’s about celebrating the heart and flavor of each community.”

In the first episode of “Best Bite in Town,” airing April 12, Cappe teams up with chefs Tiffani Faison and Jet Tila to sample the culinary delights of Davis.

Which Davis restaurants are featured on Food Network series?

Davis eateries featured on “Best Bite in Town” include Japanese restaurant Hikari Sushi & Omakase, restaurant and brewery Sudwerk Brewing Co. and restaurant and bar Tommy J’s Grill & Catering, according to Davis Farmers Market.

Dessert company Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, hot dog eatery The Hotdogger and poke restaurant Zumapoke & Lush Ice are also featured in the April 12 episode.

The episode concludes with a culinary competition filmed at Central Park, 301 C St. in Davis, the Davis Farmers Market said.

Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, The Hotdogger and Zumapoke & Lush Ice double as market vendors. The businesses will be at the park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Which other cities are showcased?

Davis isn’t the only Northern California city on the list.

In an episode airing Friday, April 26, Cappe joins forces with chefs Aarti Sequeira and Joe Sasto to check out the best restaurants in Placerville.

The rest of the show finds Cappe and his crew exploring the dining scenes in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Joplin, Missouri; Paducah, Kentucky; Clarksville, Tennessee, and on New Haven, Connecticut.

Watch ‘Best Bite in Town’

“Best Bite in Town” airs at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central Time) on Friday, April 12, on Food Network.