Now in its ninth year, AVFest, presented by Sonoma County nonprofit AVFilm, will screen 19 feature films, 36 shorts, and dozens of student works between April 28 and May 7 in Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Geyserville and Santa Rosa.

Founded by Kathryn Hecht, AVFilm regularly showcases films from emerging talents both locally and internationally. The nonprofit also offers filmmaking classes and camps for Sonoma County students year-round.

According to film industry veteran and AVFest director or programming Mike Traina, the slate of films screening at this year’s AVFest highlights first-time directors, many of whom will be in attendance for the screenings of their films as well as more than a dozen filmmaker panels and Q&A sessions.

“The stories and themes featured in this year’s lineup are sure to provoke a wide range of thought-provoking conversations,” Traina said in a news release.

Individual tickets for regular screenings are $12 for individuals and $5 for students. Tickets for special events start at $25. Festival passes begin at $50 for a six-film package, and $180 for festival passes to regular screenings, panels and opening and closing night events.

Here’s six movies playing as part of the festival:

“BlackBerry“: AVFest’s opening night film is the new satirical look at the tech heads who conceived and created the world’s first smartphone. Director and star Matt Johnson and executive producer and composer Jay McCarrol will be in attendance when the film screens Friday at 5 p.m. at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st Street, Cloverdale. Following the screening, the festival hosts a block party on First Street with live music by local Cuban band, Sabor de mi Cuba, food trucks, wine, beer and more.

“Jack Has a Plan”: Filmed over three years, the 2022 documentary follows San Francisco musician and storyteller Jack Tuller as he attempts to end his own life peacefully following a terminal brain tumor diagnosis. At Tuller’s request, the film was shot and directed by his best friend, Bradley Berman, who will be in attendance with producer Chris Metzlerwhen when the film screens Saturday, at 6 p.m. at Alexander Valley Hall, 5512 Highway 128, Geyserville. The screening is accompanied by a barbecue dinner prepared by Healdsburg’s KINsmoke.

“Sorry, We're Closed”: The new documentary takes a road trip through America to discover the extent of the impact the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry. San Francisco native chef Elizabeth Falkner (“Top Chef”) leads the trip, and checks in on chefs like Alice Waters, Marc Murphy and Maneet Chauhan. Director Pete Ferriero and local chefs will be in attendance for the film’s screening May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Catelli’s restaurant, 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville. During the evening, Chef Domenica Catelli will serve her signature Italian comfort food family-style with local wines on Catelli’s patio.

“Freaks Out”: The 2021 Italian blockbuster about a band of circus sideshow performers with special powers who battle Nazis during World War II has been described as “Fellini meets Marvel Comics.” The freaky film plays May 4 at 8 p.m. at The Madrona, 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”: The new documentary on rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard features stories and commentary from Paul McCartney, Pat Boone, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers and John Waters among others. The film screens May 6 at 8 p.m. on the Healdsburg Plaza after a ticketed celebration of AVFilm’s coming-soon Plaza Cinema Center, 371 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg. The center’s celebration begins at 6 p.m. and includes a picnic dinner featuring Healdsburg’s Cartograph Wines and musical performances presented by the Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

“26.2 to Life”: Filmed inside San Quentin State Prison, the 2022 documentary focuses on the 1000 Mile Club, a training program where incarcerated men prepare to run a marathon within the prison yard. Director Christine Yoo, film subject Markelle Taylor, coach Diana Fitzpatrick, and head coach Frank Ruona will be in attendance when the film plays Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m. at Longboard Vineyards, 5 Fitch Street, Healdsburg. After the film, guests are invited to The Matheson, 106 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, for the festival’s closing night reception and awards ceremony.

In addition to these feature films, the festival will hosts events such as the 2023 student film competition, Saturday at the Clover Theater, 121 E 1st Street, Cloverdale; an evening of short documentary films about activists and advocates working to change the world, May 1 at The Lost Church, 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; and a night of international short films with directors in attendance, May 5, at Longboard Vineyards, 5 Fitch Street, Healdsburg.

According to AVFilm, all proceeds from AVFest will support the nonprofit’s year-round educational and cultural enrichment programs for Sonoma County students.

For more information, including the full schedule and tickets, go to avfilmpresents.org/film-festival.