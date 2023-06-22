79-year-old Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, 36, reveals he gave her ‘a promise ring’

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she got. The diamond that Mick Jagger’s much younger girlfriend wears on her ring finger isn’t what many think it is.

Or at least, that’s what Melanie Hamrick will have people believe.

The former ballerina, whose debut novel “First Position” was released Tuesday, has revealed details about the ice the 79-year-old rocker gave her.

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” Hamrick, 36, told People in an article published Wednesday. “In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

According to The Times, the “whopper of a diamond” is surrounded by smaller “but still extremely impressive diamonds” as well as sapphire stones.

When probed further about seeing herself as a married woman, Hamrick didn’t seem pressed to walk down the aisle, describing herself as “a live-in-the-moment type of person.”

Hamrick and Jagger have been together since 2014 and welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. The baby is her first and Jagger’s eighth.

Professionally, Hamrick collaborated with the Rolling Stones frontman on the ballet Porte Rouge, which had its North American premiere at New York’s Lincoln Center in April 2019. The performance, which utilized the iconic rock band’s original tracks, originated a month earlier at Russia’s Mariinsky Theatre.

As far as working together again onstage, the American Ballet Theatre alum said she’d rather go at it alone — at least for the time being.

“I’ve been keeping work separate, she said. “You’re working with the person all day, and then you’re with them at night. It’s like, too much of each other. And then it’s nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn’t in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work.”

