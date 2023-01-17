A fake death in Romancelandia

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.

Late one Monday morning, two police officers drove up a gravel driveway to a mobile home in Benton, Tennessee, a tiny town in the foothills of the southern Appalachians, to question Susan Meachen, a 47-year-old homemaker and author of romance novels.

She had been expecting them. For a week, she had been the focus of a scandal within the online subculture of self-published romance writers, part of the literary world sometimes known as “Romancelandia.”

The police wanted to talk to Meachen about faking her own death. In the fall of 2020, a post announcing she had died had appeared on her Facebook page, where she had often described her struggles with mental health and complained of poor treatment at the hands of other writers.

The post, written by her daughter, led many to assume she had died by suicide. It sent fans and writers into a spiral of grief and introspection, wondering how their sisterhood had turned so poisonous.

But she wasn’t dead. Two weeks ago, to the shock of her online community, Meachen returned to her page to say she was back and now “in a good place,” and ready to resume writing under her own name. She playfully concluded: “Let the fun begin.”

Other writers, seeing this, were not in the mood for fun. Describing deep feelings of betrayal, they have called for her to be prosecuted for fraud, alleging that she faked her death to sell books or solicit cash donations. They have reported her to the FBI cybercrimes unit and the local sheriff and vowed to shun her and her work. Some have questioned whether she exists in real life.

Meachen does exist. In a series of interviews, she said the online community had become a treacherous place for a person in her mental state, as she struggled to manage a new diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“I think it’s a very dangerous mix-up, especially if you have a mental illness,” she said. “I would log on and get in, and at some point in the day, my two worlds would collide, and it would be hard to differentiate between book world and the real world. It was like they would sandwich together.”

When she was first introduced to “the book world,” as she calls it, she was alone at home for long stretches while her husband, a long-haul truck driver, traversed the country.

She read romance novels, sometimes plowing through more than one a day. She had always been a reader, despite dropping out of school in the ninth grade to marry. The online romance community was a revelation to her, “like an escape, a timeout, a break from everyday reality,” she said.

Over time, though, it began to feel more like quicksand. Over the next three years, she self-published 14 novels and maintained a near-constant social media presence. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a disease characterized by periods of manic activity that can alternate with deep depression.

The book world made her disorder worse, she said. Writing often sent her into a manic state, and conflicts on the fan pages left her seething. She knew she should walk away, and she tried. But she said it was “an addiction”; every time she tried to log off for good, her phone would ping.

Dead people don’t post

Romance writers groups can be fizzy, exhilarating places. There is sexy cover art. There is snappy industry jargon, such as HEA (Happily Ever After), Dubcon (dubious consent) and Reverse Harem (a female protagonist with multiple male love interests.)

At their best, the groups are a fountain of support for “indie” authors, who self-publish their work and help one another with covers and marketing, which is known as “pimping.” At their worst, they can be “epicenters of nonstop drama,” said Sarah Wendell, co-founder of a romance blog.

Meachen’s fan page, The Ward, a humorous reference to a psychiatric hospital, went in that direction. She complained bitterly about colleagues whom, she said, she had helped but who had failed to help her in return, and she threatened to leave the indie world.

“Every day it got to the point I’d rather be dead than to deal with the industry and the people who swear they are friends,” she wrote in September 2020. “I’ve had some dog eat dog jobs in my life but this one is by far the most vicious with the least amount of money.”

She described her psychiatric treatment and alluded to past suicide attempts.

“Dear Scary people in my head, I truly understand we’ve been doing your story for over a year,” she wrote. “Waking me up with muscles screaming at me to get up and finish does not motivate me.”

Meachen’s psychiatrist, Dr. Niansen Liu, confirmed, with her permission, that she is under his treatment for bipolar disorder and that she has been prescribed medications for anxiety, depression and psychosis. He would not comment further on her case.