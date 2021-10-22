A new Thanksgiving tradition: Dress the Turkey!

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and The Press Democrat is getting into the holiday spirit.

Our Nov. 25 print edition will be brimming with content, from our annual Thanksgiving Day “Gratitude” special section to a fun new feature — a Dress the Turkey contest.

Paint it, color it, decorate it however you like — maybe sequins? Feathers? You’re only limited by your imagination. We’ll choose the winning Dressed Turkeys and publish those entries in our Thanksgiving Day paper, on Thursday, Nov. 25. All entries will be published online, too, at pressdemocrat.com.

This isn’t just for kids. We’re looking for individuals (readers and non-subscribers alike) who are kids at heart, as well as crafty creatives, amateur artists and witty folks out there with a sense of fun.

We will select winners from four age categories: 6 and younger, 7 - 12 years old, 13 - 18 years old and 19 and older. Winners, to be chosen by our Press Democrat journalists, will receive $100 shopping gift cards from Oliver’s Market.

To participate, use the turkey printed here or access it online at pressdemocrat.com/turkey and print it out. Then jump in with your crayons, glue, pens and paint and enter your Dressed Turkey by Friday, Nov. 19, by submitting a photo of your entry at pressdemocrat.com/turkey.

